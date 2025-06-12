QuickStart and FDTC Roll Out Accelerated Tech Training Programs for South Carolina Learners

Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) partners with QuickStart to bring flexible, career-driven bootcamps to learners in South Carolina. These award-winning online programs offer a direct path into high-growth technology fields, including cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, and IT support.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart Learning, a global leader in cybersecurity and AI skills training, IT workforce readiness, and career development, has gained a new partnership with Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) to offer accelerated, career-focused tech bootcamps to individuals across South Carolina.

QuickStart's nationally recognized bootcamp platform brings decades of training experience and deep industry alignment to the FDTC's learning community. Each bootcamp is built to deliver practical knowledge and job-ready skills that can be applied immediately when starting or pivoting into a new role in tech.

"We're excited to join forces with FDTC to offer accelerated training that aligns with real career outcomes," said VP of Partner Growth, Nick Suwyn. "Together, we're enabling learners in the region to upskill their terms and to do so with confidence, support, and a clear line of sight to employment."

FDTC, a long-standing driver of workforce development in the Pee Dee region, sees this initiative as an important step forward to staying competitive in a digital economy. As South Carolina's tech sector continues to grow, these bootcamps help fill a vital gap for learners seeking meaningful future-forward careers, with or without a four-year degree.

"This partnership helps us bring high-quality, industry-aligned training to our students and community," FDTC Vice President of Workforce and Continuing Education, Dr. Rhonda Johns, said. "It's an exciting step forward in providing relevant, accessible career pathways that meet the demands of today's digital world."

Students can now enroll in five online bootcamp tracks, each offering real-world projects and guidance from expert mentors:

Enrollment is now open, with new cohorts launching throughout the year. FDTC alumni, current students, and community members interested in building or advancing a tech career are encouraged to apply.

QuickStart offers a variety of payment options, including discounted upfront pricing, monthly installment plans, and access to workforce development grants and military education benefits.

To explore program details and sign up, visit https://fdtc.quickstart.com.

About QuickStart

QuickStart is a global leader in cybersecurity and AI skills training, IT workforce readiness, and career development. For over 35 years, we've helped individuals build high-demand tech careers through online bootcamps and certification programs aligned with real-world industry needs. Our expert-led training covers technologies such as AWS, Cisco, CompTIA, EC-Council, Microsoft Azure, and more.

QuickStart also partners with organizations to develop and retain top tech talent, drive performance, and strengthen cyber resilience. With personalized learning paths, career coaching, and outcome-focused support, we equip learners and employers alike with the tools to thrive in today's fast-paced digital economy. Follow QuickStart on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About Florence-Darlington Technical College

Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) has provided affordable technical education to many thousands of Pee Dee-area students since 1963. The college strives for student success and workforce development while providing its students with a high-quality education that leads to post-graduate success and little to no debt. FDTC currently enrolls more than 3,500 curriculum students and nearly 3,500 noncredit students annually through the college's Corporate and Workforce Development division. Additionally, the College is home to the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology (SiMT).

For more information, visit https://www.fdtc.edu/

