QuickStart and Gulf Coast State College Power Tech Talent with New IT Bootcamps

QuickStart, a leading force in online IT bootcamp training, has teamed up with Gulf Coast State College to bring career-focused tech bootcamps to learners across Florida. This new partnership provides accessible, industry-aligned training for in-demand roles in cybersecurity, software engineering, network engineering, IT support, and data analytics.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart, a leading provider of online IT bootcamps, has partnered with Gulf Coast State College to offer accelerated, career-focused training programs in high-demand tech fields.

Designed to support learners across Florida, these online bootcamps offer hands-on labs, certification prep, and career coaching for in-demand tech fields. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to workforce development, regional access, and student empowerment, aligning with Gulf Coast's mission of accessibility, innovation, and affordability.

Delivered 100% online, these bootcamps combine self-paced learning with expert instruction. Students of all levels benefit from capstone projects, exam preparation, and personalized mentorship designed to build job-ready skills in today's fastest-growing tech sectors.

"Our mission has always been about creating life‑changing learning opportunities that respond to community and workforce demands," added Nick Suwyn, VP of Partner Growth at QuickStart. "This collaboration helps us deliver relevant, flexible training that supports upward mobility across Florida."

Each bootcamp includes weekly virtual office hours, career coaching, resume support, and a certificate of completion from Gulf Coast State College and QuickStart. Participants also gain access to a career network that connects them with employers seeking emerging tech talent.

Enrollment is now open. Visit https://gulfcoast.quickstart.com to learn more and apply.

About QuickStart

QuickStart is a global leader in cybersecurity and AI skills training, IT workforce readiness, and career development. For over 35 years, we've helped individuals build high-demand tech careers through online bootcamps and certification programs aligned with real-world industry needs. Our expert-led training covers technologies such as AWS, Cisco, CompTIA, EC-Council, Microsoft Azure, and more.

QuickStart also partners with organizations to develop and retain top tech talent, drive performance, and strengthen cyber resilience. With personalized learning paths, career coaching, and outcome-focused support, we equip learners and employers alike with the tools to thrive in today's fast-paced digital economy. Follow QuickStart on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About Gulf Coast State College

Gulf Coast State College has served Northwest Florida for more than 65 years, offering student-centered education across academic, technical, and workforce programs. With campuses serving Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties, the college offers associate and bachelor's degrees, workforce certificates, and continuing education programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Known for its innovative Advanced Technology Center and dedication to student success, Gulf Coast fosters opportunity through accessible learning, community partnerships, and a focus on real-world career outcomes. Learn more at www.gulfcoast.edu .

Media Contact

Brianne Gasquet, QuickStart, 1 (855) 800-8240, [email protected], https://www/quickstart.com

SOURCE QuickStart