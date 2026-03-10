QuickStart and Los Angeles Community College District Partner to Expand Workforce-Focused Tech Education Across Los Angeles

QuickStart and the Los Angeles Community College District have partnered to launch fully online tech bootcamps designed to help learners across Los Angeles build job-ready skills for in-demand digital careers.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart, a cybersecurity workforce development and talent marketplace company, has partnered with the Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD) to launch career-focused, fully online technology bootcamps designed to prepare learners across Los Angeles for high-demand digital careers.

QuickStart has supported learners nationwide in building in-demand technology skills through higher education programs aligned with industry-recognized standards and real-world applications. In Los Angeles, hiring in 2026 continues to be driven by demand for data analytics, IT support, cloud technologies, and digital infrastructure skills, as employers seek professionals who can apply technical knowledge to real-world business challenges.

As organizations place increasing value on job-ready skills, adaptability, and hands-on experience, the partnership between QuickStart and the Los Angeles Community College District is designed to help learners develop practical, career-aligned capabilities for today's evolving digital economy.

Bootcamps launching through the LACCD and QuickStart partnership include:

Data Analytics and Visualization,

IT Technician

"At Los Angeles Community College District, part of our mission is to create equitable opportunities for economic mobility," said Dr. Armando Rivera-Figueroa, Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Workforce and Economic Development. "Partnering with QuickStart allows us to deliver new and different industry-aligned, online tech bootcamps that support workforce readiness and help learners across Los Angeles build skills that lead to sustainable, high-growth careers. The bootcamp program is designed to attract individuals seeking upward mobility quickly, as they are designed to prepare individuals to sit for nationally recognized certifications in no longer than a semester. Furthermore, our colleges will make it very accessible for individuals to continue furthering career opportunities through educational advancement, by leveraging Credit for Prior Learning opportunities."

Delivered 100% online, the bootcamps combine hands-on learning, certification preparation, capstone projects, and career services to support job-ready skill development.

"This partnership with LACCD reflects our shared commitment to expanding opportunity through technology education," said Nick Suwyn, Vice President of Partner Growth at QuickStart. "As AI continues to reshape the digital environment, preparing skilled professionals in data, IT support, and emerging technologies is essential. These programs help learners step into fulfilling careers while supporting employers and strengthening digital capability across the region."

Graduates of the programs will receive a certificate award of completion jointly issued by LACCD and QuickStart, validating their readiness for roles such as a data analyst or IT support specialist.

Enrollment is now open. To learn more and apply, visit https://laccd.quickstart.com/.

About QuickStart

QuickStart is a cybersecurity workforce development and talent marketplace company backed by more than 35 years of experience in technology education and workforce development. The company delivers AI-enabled, performance-based cybersecurity education for enterprises, government agencies, academic institutions, and workforce organizations. Its platform integrates skills development, validation, and workforce intelligence to help organizations build and sustain cyber capability at scale.

About Los Angeles Community College District

The Los Angeles Community College District is the largest community college district in California and one of the largest in the nation, serving nearly 194,000 students across its nine colleges. LACCD is committed to expanding access to high-quality, affordable education and advancing economic mobility through workforce-focused programs, transfer pathways, and career preparation. Through equitable, student-centered learning environments, the District supports individuals and communities across Los Angeles County in achieving their educational and professional goals. Learn more at https://www.laccd.edu/.

LACCD Mission Statement

The Mission of the Los Angeles Community College District is to foster student success for all individuals seeking advancement, by providing equitable and supportive learning environments at our nine colleges. The District empowers students to identify and complete their goals through educational and support programs that lead to completion of two or four-year degrees, certificates, transfer, or career preparation. In doing so, the District fulfills its commitment to the community to improve the social welfare of the region, to enhance the local economy, to close persistent equity gaps, and to prepare future community leaders.

