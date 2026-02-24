QuickStart and Loyola University Maryland partner to launch career-focused online IT bootcamps

QuickStart has partnered with Loyola University Maryland's Continuing Education Department ASPIRE to expand access to fully online, career-focused IT bootcamps that support workforce readiness in high-demand technology fields.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart, a leader in online IT skills training, has partnered with Loyola University Maryland's Continuing Education Department ASPIRE to launch online tech bootcamps designed to meet the growing demand for skilled technology professionals. The partnership expands access to accelerated, industry-aligned training programs that combine flexible learning, expert mentorship, and career coaching to help students and working professionals succeed in today's technology-driven economy.

Through this new partnership, Loyola University's ASPIRE and QuickStart will deliver fully online bootcamps focused on preparing learners for high-demand technology careers. Program offerings include Cybersecurity, Data Analytics and Visualization, Network Engineering, AI-Centric Software Engineering, and IT Technician. The bootcamps combine structured online coursework with applied learning experiences, allowing participants to build practical technical skills through hands-on projects, expert-led instruction, and mentorship that supports real-world application and workforce readiness.

"At Loyola University Maryland's Continuing Education Department, ASPIRE, we are committed to preparing learners for purposeful careers that make a positive impact. Through our partnership with QuickStart, we are expanding access to high-quality, skills-based technology education that equips students with the knowledge, confidence, and practical experience needed to succeed in today's technology-driven world." said W. Scott Moores, Director of ASPIRE, Loyola University Maryland.

The bootcamps are intended for career changers, individuals new to technology, and working professionals looking to strengthen or expand their technical skill sets. The flexible online format allows learners to pursue industry-relevant training while continuing to meet personal and professional obligations.

" We're excited to partner with Loyola University's ASPIRE to increase access to life-changing tech education. The digital landscape is rapidly evolving, and the advent of AI has heightened the impact of cyber threats and the need for defense capabilities," said Nick Suwyn, vice president of partner growth at QuickStart. "These courses will help students enter rewarding careers, meet employer workforce demands, and make the world safer."

Graduates will receive a certificate of completion jointly issued by Loyola University Maryland and QuickStart, signaling their readiness for roles in cybersecurity, data analytics, network engineering, AI-focused software development, and IT support.

Enrollment is now open. Visit https://loyola.quickstart.com/ to learn more and apply.

About QuickStart

QuickStart is a global leader in IT skills training, workforce readiness, and career advancement. For more than 35 years, we've helped individuals and organizations build future-ready tech skills through online bootcamps, certification programs and continuing education aligned with leading industry standards. Our programs cover technologies such as AWS, CompTIA, EC-Council, Cisco and Microsoft Azure, providing learners with the knowledge, confidence and credentials to thrive in the digital age.

About Loyola University Maryland

Founded in 1852, Loyola University Maryland is a private Jesuit, Catholic university located in Baltimore, Maryland. Guided by the educational traditions of the Society of Jesus, Loyola is committed to academic excellence, ethical leadership, and the development of the whole person, preparing students for lives of meaningful professional service and leadership in a diverse and changing world. Rooted in the Ignatian tradition, the university emphasizes rigorous scholarship, reflection, integrity, and a strong commitment to justice and service through its academic programs and mission-driven initiatives. Learn more at https://www.loyola.edu/.

