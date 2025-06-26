QuickStart and Nevada State University Unite To Deliver Workforce Development Tech Bootcamps

Nevada State University has partnered with QuickStart to offer flexible, online workforce development tech bootcamps. Built for students and working professionals, these programs provide hands-on training, expert mentorship, and career services to prepare learners for in-demand tech roles.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart Learning, a trusted leader in online IT training and workforce readiness, adds Nevada State University (NSU) to its university partnership network. By incorporating QuickStart's suite of career-focused online tech bootcamps, NSU will provide students, professionals, and career-changers across Nevada with practical, employer-aligned technology training.

QuickStart has helped thousands of learners upskill in technology fields through higher education programs nationwide, with courses aligned with leading certification bodies, such as CompTIA and Microsoft. To help address the national shortage of skilled IT professionals, QuickStart and NSU are stepping in to support Nevada's tech workforce. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Nevada had approximately 68,000 job openings in April 2025, with a job openings rate of 4.1%.*

"We're proud to welcome Nevada State University into our growing number of forward-thinking universities that embrace skills-based, industry-relevant education," said Nick Suwyn, VP of Partner Growth at QuickStart. "This collaboration brings job-ready workforce development tech education to more learners across Nevada, and together we're helping to close the digital skills gap through accessible, career-focused training."

Nevada State University — recognized for its commitment to equity, access, and student success — serves a diverse population of over 7,000 students and is the only public four-year institution in Henderson, Nevada. With a strong emphasis on affordability, innovation, and workforce readiness, NSU's collaboration with QuickStart underscores its mission to provide transformational education that leads to real-world outcomes.

"Partnering with QuickStart enables us to extend the reach of our mission and offer our students and community members meaningful pathways into the digital workforce," said Tom Nichols, Director of Workforce Development at NSU. "These bootcamps support economic mobility and meet the growing employer need for skilled IT professionals."

Bootcamps launching through the NSU-QuickStart partnership include:

Cybersecurity

Front End Software Engineering

Back End Software Engineering

Data Analytics and Visualization

Network Engineering

IT Technician

These bootcamps prepare learners of all experience levels to flourish in tech careers through simulated projects, immersive labs, and personalized guidance from industry experts. The curriculum also includes comprehensive student support with resume building, interview coaching, and career services that set up bootcamp participants to connect and network with employers.

Enrollment is now open, with new cohorts available throughout the year. NSU alumni, current students, and community members interested in starting or advancing a tech career are encouraged to apply.

QuickStart offers a variety of flexible payment options, including discounted upfront pricing, monthly installment plans, and access to workforce development grants and military education benefits.

To learn more and enroll, visit https://nsu.quickstart.com/

About QuickStart

QuickStart is a global leader in cybersecurity and AI skills training, IT workforce readiness, and career development. For over 35 years, we've helped individuals build high-demand tech careers through online bootcamps and certification programs aligned with real-world industry needs. Our expert-led training covers technologies such as AWS, Cisco, CompTIA, EC-Council, Microsoft Azure, and more.

QuickStart also partners with organizations to develop and retain top tech talent, drive performance, and strengthen cyber resilience. With personalized learning paths, career coaching, and outcome-focused support, we equip learners and employers alike with the tools to thrive in today's fast-paced digital economy. Follow QuickStart on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About Nevada State University

Nevada State University, located in Henderson, Nevada, is the state's newest four-year public institution. With a mission to serve a diverse student population and promote access to affordable, transformative education, NSU offers more than 50 high-demand degree programs across a wide range of disciplines. The university is a Hispanic-Serving Institution and a Minority Serving Institution committed to inclusive excellence, student-centered learning, and community impact. Learn more at nevadastate.edu.

