QuickStart Expands Access to Software Development Careers Through New Partnership With Sierra College Community Education

QuickStart Learning and Sierra College Community Education have joined forces to provide learners in Northern California with flexible, mentor-led Front End and Back End Software Development bootcamps. These 18-week online programs prepare individuals for tech careers through hands-on projects, one-on-one support, and career readiness services.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart, a leading provider of online IT training and certification programs, is excited to announce a new partnership with Sierra College Community Education, bringing career-driven technology bootcamps to aspiring developers in Northern California. This collaboration will deliver QuickStart's Front End and Back End Software Development bootcamps to Sierra College learners, creating new opportunities for individuals seeking careers in software development.

As demand for skilled software developers continues to grow, QuickStart's immersive bootcamps offer a flexible, mentor-led training model that equips learners with the practical skills needed to thrive in the tech industry. These 18-week online programs are designed for beginners and career changers, requiring no prior coding experience.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sierra College Community Education to increase access to life-changing tech education," said Nick Suwyn, VP of Partner Growth at QuickStart. "The demand for tech talent continues to grow, and we're excited to work with Sierra College Community Education to address the expanding skills gap."

The Front-End Software Development Bootcamp teaches learners how to build responsive, user-friendly websites and applications using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, and more. Meanwhile, the Back-End Software Development Bootcamp covers essential server-side technologies including Java, MySQL, Spring Boot, and RESTful APIs, which provides the foundation for building scalable web applications.

Both programs follow a flipped classroom model, where students review coursework in advance and engage in mentor-led discussions and projects to reinforce learning. This approach, combined with career coaching and portfolio-building, prepares students for roles such as software developer, web developer, and application engineer in industries such as tech, finance, healthcare, and more.

These bootcamps allow the opportunity for learners to transition and accelerate their career path in tech via:

Access to career services and employer network

Hands-on, project-based curriculum

Flexibility to learn online in a cohort

One-on-one mentorship from industry experts

Enrollment for the bootcamp is now open, with cohort dates offered multiple times a year. Alumni, current students, and community members interested in launching or advancing their careers in software development are encouraged to enroll.

QuickStart offers various payment methods, including a discounted pre pay option, monthly installment plans, and is approved to receive workforce development grant funding and military education benefits.

For more information, or to enroll, visit the QuickStart and Sierra College partnered page here: https://sierra.quickstart.com/

About QuickStart

QuickStart is a global leader in cybersecurity and AI skills training, IT workforce readiness, and career development. For over 35 years, we've helped individuals build high-demand tech careers through online bootcamps and certification programs aligned with real-world industry needs. Our expert-led training covers technologies such as AWS, Cisco, CompTIA, EC-Council, Microsoft Azure, and more.

QuickStart also partners with organizations to develop and retain top tech talent, drive performance, and strengthen cyber resilience. With personalized learning paths, career coaching, and outcome-focused support, we equip learners and employers alike with the tools to thrive in today's fast-paced digital economy. Follow QuickStart on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About Sierra College Community Education

Sierra College Community Education provides a diverse range of non-credit courses, workshops, and training programs designed to help individuals develop new skills, explore interests, and advance their careers. Through innovative partnerships and industry-aligned curriculum, Sierra College Community Education is committed to supporting workforce development and lifelong learning.

