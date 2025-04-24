QuickStart Learning, Inc. Appoints Bret Fund as CEO to Lead the Future of Cybersecurity and IT Workforce Training

QuickStart Learning, Inc. appoints new CEO, Bret Fund, to lead strategic expansion as a mission-critical provider of cybersecurity and IT workforce development training.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart Learning, Inc., the award-winning cybersecurity workforce readiness and career development company, announces the appointment of Bret Fund as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), starting in April 2025.

Fund succeeds Bryan Kenna, who served as CEO from 2022 to early 2025 and recently stepped down to join Colibri Group as President of Real Estate. Under Kenna's leadership, QuickStart expanded its enterprise and bootcamp training offerings and strengthened operational infrastructure to support long-term growth.

Prior to Kenna, QuickStart was led by Ed Sattar, lead investor and current chairman of the board, who played a pivotal role in building the company's core platform and driving its mission to distribute online access to IT training and career advancement.

"I'm honored to join QuickStart at such a pivotal time in its journey" Fund said. "Throughout my career, I've been driven by the mission of expanding access to transformative education and helping learners build meaningful, future-proof careers — especially in cybersecurity. QuickStart's commitment to outcomes-driven training, its growing network of partners, and its focus on bridging the talent gap in critical industries deeply resonate with me. I'm excited to build on the strong foundation already in place and to work alongside this talented team to accelerate our impact for learners, employers, and institutions alike."

Fund brings over 20 years of experience in education and technology, including several executive roles at leading edtech organizations. Most recently, he served as SVP and GM of Infosec Institute at Cengage Group, where he led efforts to upskill and certify learners in cybersecurity through scalable, outcomes-driven online programs. Prior to that, he was SVP of Alternative Credential Products at 2U, where he helped build career-relevant learning experiences in partnership with top universities.

Fund is also the founder of SecureSet Academy, one of the nation's earliest immersive cybersecurity bootcamps, which was acquired by Flatiron School in 2019. At Flatiron, he served as VP of Education, overseeing programs designed to help learners pursue transformative careers in tech.

In addition to his leadership in the private sector, Fund has remained connected to the startup and academic communities as a lead mentor with Techstars and a former professor of entrepreneurship at the University of Colorado Boulder. He also founded Gogy, Inc., an edtech company behind interactive presentation software designed to transform static educational content into dynamic, social learning experiences.

As CEO, Fund will guide QuickStart through its next phase of growth in expanding university partnerships, evolving its cybersecurity-focused training offerings, and strengthening its role as a trusted partner for employers seeking job-ready cybersecurity and tech talent.

About QuickStart

QuickStart is a global leader in cybersecurity and AI skills training, IT workforce readiness, and career development. For over 35 years, we've helped individuals build high-demand tech careers through online bootcamps and certification programs aligned with real-world industry needs. Our expert-led training covers technologies such as AWS, Cisco, CompTIA, EC-Council, Microsoft Azure, and more.

QuickStart also partners with organizations to develop and retain top tech talent, drive performance, and strengthen cyber resilience. With personalized learning paths, career coaching, and outcome-focused support, we equip learners and employers alike with the tools to thrive in today's fast-paced digital economy. Follow QuickStart on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Media Contact

Imelda Wistey, QuickStart Learning, 1 (855) 800-8240, [email protected], https://www.quickstart.com/

SOURCE QuickStart Learning