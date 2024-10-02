QuickStart Learning, Inc. Cybersecurity Bootcamp Selected for Fortune Education's Best Cybersecurity Bootcamps of 2024

QuickStart Learning, Inc. makes Fortune Education's list of Best Cybersecurity Bootcamps of 2024 for the second year in a row.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are excited to announce that for the second year in a row, QuickStart Learning's Cybersecurity Bootcamp has been selected as one of the best Cybersecurity Bootcamps of 2024 by Fortune Education! The 2024 listing is a compilation of the best cybersecurity bootcamps available, with QuickStart awarded as "Best for Real-World Training."

Bryan Kenna, QuickStart Learning CEO, says, "We are once again thrilled to be recognized as a leading cybersecurity bootcamp provider by Fortune Education. We are dedicated to providing learners with training focused not just on theory, but on the concrete skills and real-world simulations professionals need to be job-ready."

The surge in cyberattacks has created a significant demand for cybersecurity professionals across all industries. As data security and privacy become increasingly critical, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 33% growth in cybersecurity jobs through 2033.* Cybersecurity bootcamps offer an efficient and cost-effective way for individuals to gain the essential skills and certification preparation needed for these roles, providing a faster and more affordable alternative to traditional college degrees.

To accommodate the anticipated thousands of new job openings each year, QuickStart upgraded their Cybersecurity Bootcamp earlier this year to prepare the next generation of IT specialists.

Curriculum upgrades include:

Flexible Part-Time and Full-Time Learning Options

Increased Opportunities for Peer Collaboration

New Real-World Challenges and Simulations

24/7 AI-Powered Student Support

"Capture the Flag" (CTF) Cybersecurity Challenge

Dedicated CompTIA Security+ Certification Preparation (Exam Voucher Included)

Greater Emphasis on Practical Applications for IT Careers

Enhanced Skills Training Tailored for Job Readiness

In regards to the updated curriculum, QuickStart's Director of Product, Ivor Bokun, comments, "This recognition comes as a proof point for us being successful in adapting to market needs while prioritizing the needs of our learners as well. Our enhanced curriculum not only addresses industry challenges but is designed to ensure students can easily grasp key concepts, setting them up for success in their cybersecurity careers."

Whether individuals choose the full-time 10 week option or the part-time 18 week session, mentoring opportunities and one-on-one coaching are available throughout the duration of the course. Tuition costs are between $7,900-$12,000 with benefits and funding options available depending on qualifications.

Students who fully complete the cybersecurity bootcamp are prepared to take the CompTIA Security+ certification examination and are well-equipped to pursue entry-level cybersecurity roles, such as Cybersecurity Analyst, SOC Analyst, or IT Technician.

Upon enrollment, and for up to 180 days after completing their bootcamp, online learners gain access to a comprehensive career services program. Career counselors offer valuable guidance in areas such as networking, mock interviews, LinkedIn profile optimization, resume building, portfolio development, and more. In addition, bootcamp participants enjoy lifelong access to the alumni community, supporting their IT careers long after finishing their bootcamp course. Learn more about our career services.

Click Here to view the Best Cybersecurity Bootcamps of 2024.

Click Here to view more information about our Cybersecurity Bootcamp.

*Source: (Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook, Information Security Analysts, at https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/information-security-analysts.htm, visited October 1st, 2024).

About QuickStart

QuickStart offers IT training for emerging and established professionals in the field. For over 35 years, QuickStart has partnered with IT experts and hiring managers to develop industry-aligned certificate courses and bootcamp training programs. Through online learning tailored to the latest developments in AWS (Amazon Web Services), Cisco, CompTIA, Microsoft Azure, and more, QuickStart empowers entry-level and experienced IT professionals with leading-edge skills for the workforce.

To best prepare students for professional success, QuickStart offers personalized learning plans and career support services, including resume building, coaching, and job search assistance. Students emerge ready to add value to their organizations, improve their earning power, and achieve their professional goals. Follow QuickStart on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

