QuickStart Learning, Inc. Launches New IT Technician Bootcamp in 2024

QuickStart Learning, Inc. now offers an IT Technician Bootcamp for professionals with no prior IT experience. Designed in coordination with top industry partners and IT support experts, the 12-week program prepares students for an entry-level support or helpdesk role in the IT field.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart Learning, Inc. recently launched an IT Technician Bootcamp, expanding learner access to flexible and applied IT training to fill vital technician or support roles in the IT field. The online program is now open for enrollment and will accept applications on a rolling basis.

"We are thrilled to add the IT Technician Bootcamp to our program offering as it expands on what we do best – providing learners and hiring organizations with high value skills-based training for critical IT roles," remarked QuickStart CEO, Bryan Kenna.

Designed for aspiring IT professionals, the IT Technician Bootcamp offers extensive training in building computer hardware, operating, and troubleshooting skills. Self-paced coursework, combined with hands-on learning assignments prepares students with the foundational and intermediate concepts to work in an IT technician or support role.

As QuickStart's Product Director Ivor Bokun describes it:

"We continue to be closely engaged with our industry partners regarding the current and future state of IT. As a result, and in conjunction with our constant eye on job market trends, we have identified a critical need in the market for practical training that prepares individuals for their first IT job.

"The IT Technician Bootcamp is our response to this need, providing learners with the fundamental concepts and practical skills necessary to excel in entry-level IT supporting roles.

"Individuals who want to change or start a career in IT may not be aware that numerous IT professionals have jumpstarted their careers as IT support or help desk technicians. Over time, as they were introduced or exposed to different IT disciplines and technologies, they found their niche and expanded into other IT roles like network administrator, cybersecurity specialist, SOC analyst, etc.

"I would like to invite anyone who is thinking about changing his/her career, and interested in starting their first job in the IT industry, to explore our IT Technician Bootcamp program as their first step."

The IT Technician Bootcamp is the latest addition to QuickStart's suite of immersive IT training programs and offers a similar network of support to students as offered in conjunction with their other IT bootcamp programs. Throughout, and for up to 12 months after program completion, online learners will benefit from access to program material and throughout the program have access to mentorship opportunities and career services guidance. Career counselors will provide valuable insight and advice to students in the form of LinkedIn profile updates and resume development tips.

As QuickStart continues to look ahead and prepare professionals for the future of IT, the IT Technician Bootcamp provides a pathway to obtaining leading-edge IT skills and launching a successful career. For learners interested in exploring IT Technician Bootcamp, visit the QuickStart program page to learn more.

