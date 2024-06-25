QuickStart Learning, Inc. Launches New, Upgraded Bootcamps in 2024

QuickStart Learning, Inc. has upgraded its IT bootcamps in cybersecurity, cloud engineering, software engineering, and data analytics and visualization as part of its commitment to continuous learning and its mission to upskill the IT workforce by training individuals to succeed in essential IT roles.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart Learning, Inc. has upgraded its IT Bootcamps to help students secure their first or next IT position with confidence. With updates to the curriculum, delivery, and structure, QuickStart aims to stay ahead of the rapid advancements in technology and the corresponding changes in IT job requirements.

Staying abreast of the latest trends, QuickStart has made the effort to answer the call to fill the digital skills gap in the current workforce by training learners in actionable IT skills for them to remain competitive in the progressive job market.

QuickStart's CEO, Bryan Kenna, states, "I am thrilled about the launch of our completely revamped bootcamp programs. We have always been committed to providing an outstanding learning experience that equips our students with the knowledge and skills they need to ensure they are job-ready from day one. These newest programs are a significant step forward in helping students achieve this goal and expanding our leadership role in training the next generation of tech talent."

Revamped for new and existing IT professionals, each of QuickStart's bootcamps has been updated to reflect the advancements in the IT landscape:

Cybersecurity - In 10-18 weeks, learners can master cybersecurity fundamentals to launch a dynamic career alongside supportive training in hardware, operating systems, networking, programming, Linux, vulnerability assessments, and cyber threats.

Cloud Engineering - In 12-20 weeks, enrollees can learn top-tier training in the latest cloud fundamentals, from operating systems to cloud computing to networking.

Software Engineering - In 12-20 weeks, participants will develop the skills modern software engineering employers want, including computer architecture, data structures and algorithms, and website development.

Data Analytics and Visualization - In 10-18 weeks, individuals can master the tools required to manipulate and interpret data, including Microsoft Fabrics, Transact-SQL, Excel, Power BI, Python, and data visualization platforms.

As the Director of Product for QuickStart, Ivor Bokun is proud of this latest development. "At QuickStart, we are passionately committed to staying ahead of the technological advancements and evolving job market demands. Through extensive research and collaboration with industry experts, we have designed our revamped programs to ensure that our learners gain industry-relevant skills that translate directly to employability and career advancement. We strive to provide the best possible programs aligned with market needs, which are pivotal in advancing our mission of upskilling the IT workforce."

Here are the most important enhancements made overall:

Accelerated learning pathways that align with industry standards and student needs.

Available cohorts in either a part-time or full-time schedule.

Enhanced student support with 24/7 AI student assistance to provide instant responses to student queries, offer timely help for clarification on the course material, and ensure unrestricted access to support resources.

Focused specialization to enhance employable skills highly sought after by employers in targeted IT roles.

Incorporation of industry-specific certifications and preparation resources to help students validate their skills and prepare to take these exams to boost employability.

Increased peer-to-peer collaboration for functional teamwork building.

More structured live weekly sessions with scheduled agendas, previous lesson recaps, and dedicated Q&A segments.

New interactive learning tools – such as virtual labs and real-world simulations and scenarios – to enhance engagement and retention.

Revised course materials and instructional approaches to reinforce student engagement.

Upon enrolling, and for up to 180 days after program completion, online learners will benefit from mentorship opportunities and access to comprehensive career services. Career counselors also provide valuable insights and advice to students in the form of networking, mock interviews, LinkedIn profile updates, resume development, portfolio curation, and more. Additionally, bootcamp participants will gain indefinite access to the alumni community throughout their IT career.

As QuickStart upholds the commitment to continuous learning and supporting learners in their journey toward success in the IT industry, these accelerated IT training programs offer students the opportunity to excel in official industry-recognized exams and bolster professional portfolios. Click Here to learn more about the upgraded bootcamp offerings.

For IT professionals and employers interested in exploring all our IT certification courses, visit the QuickStart program page to learn more.

About QuickStart

QuickStart offers IT training for emerging and established professionals in the field. For 35 years, QuickStart has partnered with IT experts and hiring managers to develop industry-aligned certificate courses and bootcamp training programs. Through online learning tailored to the latest developments in AWS (Amazon Web Services), Cisco, CompTIA, Microsoft Azure, and more, QuickStart empowers entry-level and experienced IT professionals with leading-edge skills for the workforce. To best prepare students for professional success, QuickStart offers personalized learning plans and career support services, including resume building, coaching, and job placement. Students emerge ready to add value to their organizations, improve their earning power, and achieve their professional goals.

