QuickStart launches its online Network Engineering Bootcamp, offering flexible, career-focused training with hands-on labs, certifications, and career support to prepare learners for high-demand tech roles in network administration and engineering.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart Learning Inc.'s New Network Engineering Bootcamp Opens Fresh Pathways Into High-Demand Tech Roles

QuickStart Learning, Inc., the leader in online IT workforce development network engineering, announces the launch of its Network Engineering Bootcamp, one of the first online programs built specifically for careers in network administration, network support, and network engineering.

Global demand for skilled network engineers is accelerating. Cisco estimates global IP traffic will reach 5 zettabytes annually by 2030, while the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects steady growth for network and computer systems administrators through 2032. With the average salary for U.S. network engineers nearing six figures, QuickStart's new program provides a timely pathway for learners to enter and advance in the field.

This new bootcamp offers learners a flexible, part-time pathway to these high-demand roles. The program blends hands-on labs, job simulations, industry certification prep, and AI-powered monitoring tools like SolarWinds and PRTG with dedicated career coaching and immediate access to career services. Unlike traditional degree routes, learners can gain the technical and career readiness skills needed to step into the workforce quickly.

"As connectivity becomes the backbone of every business, skilled network professionals are more critical than ever," says Bret Fund, CEO of QuickStart. "For those looking to break into tech, network engineering is one of the smartest and most future-proof ways to start."

Ivor Bokun, Product Director at QuickStart, adds: "This program is designed for people who want more than theory. Students learn with industry-standard labs, simulate real-world job scenarios, and complete their training with the skills employers are hiring for right now."

The launch of this Network Engineering Bootcamp adds to QuickStart's growing portfolio of training programs in cybersecurity, software engineering, IT Tech, and data analytics. The development of new bootcamps and courses reflects QuickStart's commitment to opening more than one door into the tech workforce.

With a focus on affordability, flexibility, and career outcomes, QuickStart continues to partner with universities and employers nationwide to provide workforce-aligned training that drives both individual and economic mobility.

Enrollment is available now: https://www.quickstart.com/bootcamp/network-engineering/

About QuickStart

QuickStart is a global leader in cybersecurity and AI skills training, IT workforce readiness, and career development. For over 35 years, we've helped individuals build high-demand tech careers through online bootcamps and certification programs aligned with real-world industry needs. Our expert-led training covers a range of technologies, including AWS, Cisco, CompTIA, EC-Council, Microsoft Azure, and more.

QuickStart also partners with organizations to develop and retain top tech talent, drive performance, and strengthen cyber resilience. With personalized learning paths, career coaching, and outcome-focused support, we equip learners and employers alike with the tools to thrive in today's fast-paced digital economy. Connect with QuickStart on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Media Contact

Imelda Wistey, QuickStart Learning, 1 1 (855) 800-8240, [email protected], https://www.quickstart.com/

SOURCE QuickStart Learning