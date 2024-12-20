QuickStart Learning Partners With Santa Monica College To Bring Award-Winning Cybersecurity Bootcamp for California Community

QuickStart Learning announces its partnership with Santa Monica College to offer its comprehensive online cybersecurity bootcamp for alumni, current students, and the community to gain real-world cybersecurity skills in today's tech-driven workforce.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart Learning, the award-winning IT workforce readiness and career development company, is proud to bring its cybersecurity bootcamp to the Santa Monica College community. This partnership aims to equip participants with practical knowledge and industry-recognized certifications to secure lucrative, in-demand cybersecurity job roles.

Awarded by Fortune Education in 2024 as the best cybersecurity bootcamp for real-world training, QuickStart partners with top universities and community colleges all over the country to provide 100% online IT training designed to bridge the digital skills gap between academic knowledge and the practical expertise employer's demand.

Through hands-on labs, real-world career simulations, and mentorship from industry experts, students in the cybersecurity bootcamp will gain proficiency in key areas such as network security, threat analysis, and risk management.

"We're excited to partner with Santa Monica College to offer our cybersecurity bootcamp," said QuickStart CEO, Bryan Kenna. "As the demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals continues to grow, our partnership will empower students with the skills-based training they need to succeed in this high-demand field. Together, we're equipping the next generation of cybersecurity experts to tackle the challenges of today's digital world."

This initiative addresses the growing need for cybersecurity professionals as industries worldwide continue to face more sophisticated cyber threats. As a result, cybersecurity jobs are expected to grow by 33% over the next decade* with over 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs going unfilled by 2025.**

Scott Silverman, Dean of Noncredit and External Programs at Santa Monica College, reflected, "Working with the team at QuickStart has been amazing. Everyone was very supportive throughout the process, from helping with the ETPL application to identifying which courses may be the best ones to prioritize first. The team is patient, encouraging, and has made the process very smooth. The students who have enrolled have been raving about the course content they receive. I highly recommend you work with them for your program, and maybe even enroll in a class yourself!"

With part-time and full-time options available, students will have access to career services, complete with resume building, mock interviews, and networking opportunities immediately upon enrollment to help individuals transition smoothly into the industry. Those who finish the bootcamp will receive a certificate of completion from Santa Monica College.

Enrollment for the bootcamp is now open, with cohort dates offered multiple times a year. Alumni, current students, and community members interested in launching or advancing their careers in cybersecurity are encouraged to enroll.

QuickStart offers various payment methods, including a discounted pre pay option, monthly installment plans, and approval to receive workforce development grant funding and military education benefits.

For more information, or to enroll, visit QuickStart and Santa Monica College partnered page here: https://smc.quickstart.com/

About QuickStart

QuickStart offers IT training for emerging and established professionals in the field. For over 35 years, QuickStart has partnered with IT experts and hiring managers to develop industry-aligned certificate courses and bootcamp training programs. Through online learning tailored to the latest developments in AWS (Amazon Web Services), Cisco, CompTIA, Microsoft Azure, and more, QuickStart empowers entry-level and experienced IT professionals with leading-edge skills for the workforce.

To best prepare students for professional success, QuickStart offers personalized learning plans and career support services, including resume building, coaching, and job search assistance. Students emerge ready to add value to their organizations, improve their earning power, and achieve their professional goals. Follow QuickStart on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

