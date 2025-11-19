QuickStart, Northern Arizona University Continuing Education partner to launch online IT bootcamps for tomorrow's tech workforce

QuickStart and Northern Arizona University Continuing Education have partnered to launch fully online IT bootcamps that provide flexible, industry-aligned training in high-demand tech fields. The programs offer hands-on learning, expert mentorship, and career coaching, helping learners build job-ready skills and prepare for roles such as cybersecurity analyst, software developer, and network engineer.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart, a leader in online IT skills training, has partnered with Northern Arizona University Continuing Education (NAU-CE) to launch online tech bootcamps that address Arizona's growing demand for skilled IT professionals. The partnership expands access to accelerated, industry-aligned training programs that combine flexible learning, expert mentorship and career coaching to help students and professionals advance in high-demand technology fields.

Through this new partnership, NAU-CE and QuickStart will deliver fully online bootcamps that prepare learners for today's most in-demand tech careers. Students can enroll in programs such as Cybersecurity, Data Analytics and Visualization, Network Engineering, Software Engineering, IT Technician, Front End Software Development and Back End Software Development. Each is designed to build job-ready skills through hands-on projects and expert mentorship.

"At Northern Arizona University, we're committed to expanding access to high-quality education that empowers learners across Arizona and beyond," said Eric Deschamps, director of Continuing Education. "Partnering with QuickStart allows us to provide flexible, industry-aligned training that helps individuals gain the skills needed to succeed in today's technology-driven economy."

The bootcamps are designed for flexibility and engagement. Participants learn through self-paced modules, hands-on projects and instructor-guided sessions that reinforce key concepts. From mentorship to career coaching, each learner receives the tools and support needed to confidently step into a tech career.

"Our collaboration with Northern Arizona University strengthens our shared mission to bridge the technology skills gap in Arizona," said Nick Suwyn, vice president of partner growth at QuickStart. "By combining QuickStart's innovative online learning platform with NAU's academic excellence, we're helping learners build practical, job-ready skills that lead directly to rewarding tech careers."

Graduates will receive a certificate of completion jointly issued by NAU and QuickStart, underscoring their readiness for technical roles such as cybersecurity analyst, network engineer, software developer or IT support specialist.

Enrollment is now open. Visit https://nau.quickstart.com to learn more and apply.

About QuickStart

QuickStart is a global leader in IT skills training, workforce readiness, and career advancement. For more than 35 years, we've helped individuals and organizations build future-ready tech skills through online bootcamps, certification programs and continuing education aligned with leading industry standards. Our programs cover technologies such as AWS, CompTIA, EC-Council, Cisco and Microsoft Azure, providing learners with the knowledge, confidence and credentials to thrive in the digital age.

About Northern Arizona University

Founded in 1899, Northern Arizona University is a community-engaged, R1 university that delivers an exceptional student-centered experience to its nearly 28,000 students in Flagstaff, at 22 statewide campuses and online. Building on a 125-year history of distinctive excellence, NAU aims to be the nation's preeminent engine of opportunity, vehicle of economic mobility and driver of social impact by delivering equitable postsecondary value in Arizona and beyond. NAU is committed to meeting talent with access and excellence through its impactful academic programs and enriching experiences, paving the way to a better future for the diverse students it serves and the communities they represent. Learn more at https://nau.edu/ .

