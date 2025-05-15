Quickstart Strengthens Cyber Workforce Education With Strategic Acquisition of Impact Professional Training in Tennessee

QuickStart continues to grow with the acquisition of Tennessee-based IMPACT Professional Training to strengthen its regional presence, expand B2B offerings, and further the mission of closing the cybersecurity skills gap through innovative workforce development solutions.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart Learning, a leading global provider of IT and cybersecurity workforce development solutions, completed the acquisition of IMPACT Professional Training, a Tennessee-based training provider specializing in technology and business development courses. This strategic move marks another strong step in positioning QuickStart as the leader in cybersecurity talent development and workforce transformation.

IMPACT Professional Training, with locations in Knoxville, Chattanooga, and the Tri-Cities, offers a comprehensive range of in-person and online courses, including certifications in cybersecurity, project management, and business applications. The company is recognized for its flexible learning options, including private group training and live online sessions with Labs on Demand, catering to both individual learners and enterprise clients.

"The acquisition of IMPACT Professional Training aligns perfectly with our mission to bridge the cybersecurity skills gap and empower professionals through accessible, high-quality training," said Bret Fund, CEO of QuickStart. "Their strong regional presence and commitment to excellence will enhance our B2B offerings and deepen our engagement with local talent ecosystems, particularly in Tennessee."

This acquisition comes at a pivotal time, as Tennessee implements new educational requirements mandating computer science courses for high school students, aiming to equip them with essential tech and AI skills.* Additionally, the state faces a chronic labor shortage, with 61% of business leaders reporting a lack of appropriately trained workers, highlighting the urgent need for expanded training and education programs.**

By integrating IMPACT Professional Training's offerings, QuickStart is keen to address these challenges head-on, providing scalable training solutions that meet the growing needs of both individuals and employers. The acquisition opens the door to increasing employer partnerships that can benefit graduates and further embed QuickStart in the regional workforce pipeline.

About QuickStart

QuickStart is a global leader in cybersecurity and AI skills training, IT workforce readiness, and career development. For over 35 years, we've helped individuals build high-demand tech careers through online bootcamps and certification programs aligned with real-world industry needs. Our expert-led training covers technologies such as AWS, Cisco, CompTIA, EC-Council, Microsoft Azure, and more.

QuickStart also partners with organizations to develop and retain top tech talent, drive performance, and strengthen cyber resilience. With personalized learning paths, career coaching, and outcome-focused support, we equip learners and employers alike with the tools to thrive in today's fast-paced digital economy. Follow QuickStart on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About IMPACT Professional Training

IMPACT Professional Training delivers technology and business development programs across Tennessee, serving both individuals and organizations. With training centers in Knoxville, Chattanooga, and the Tri-Cities, IMPACT is known for its flexible delivery formats, offering both in-person instruction and interactive live online sessions designed to meet the modern workforce demands of today's learners and employers.

For more information, please visit IMPACT's website or follow on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

