QuickStart Teams Up With St. Johns River State College To Launch High-Impact Software Development Bootcamps

Through its partnership with QuickStart, St. Johns River State College is now offering students access to intensive software development bootcamps focused on today's most in-demand coding skills. With no prior experience required, learners can jumpstart tech careers in just 18 weeks through online, expert-led training.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart, an award-winning online IT training and certification organization, is proud to announce a new partnership with St. Johns River State College to bring its career-driven Front End and Back End Software Development bootcamps to learners in Northeast Florida. This college and e-learning partnership empowers students with industry-relevant skills to flourish in today's fast-paced tech ecosystem.

As the demand for skilled software professionals continues to increase, QuickStart's bootcamps are designed to deliver immersive, mentor-supported training that prepares learners for real-world success. These 18-week online programs are ideal for individuals looking to pivot into tech or boost their current careers with no prior programming experience required or a traditional computer science degree.

"We're excited to partner with St. Johns River State College to help students break into thriving tech careers," said Nick Suwyn, VP of Partner Growth. "These programs are designed with industry input to ensure we help students learn the skills necessary to enter the tech world and fill the ever-expanding skills gap."

The Front End Software Development Bootcamp equips students with the skills to build engaging and responsive websites using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, and more. The Back End Software Development Bootcamp focuses on server-side technologies – including Java, MySQL, Spring Boot, and RESTful APIs – which lay the foundation for scalable web applications and services.

Both programs feature a flipped classroom model where learners study core material independently and engage in live, instructor-led sessions to deepen understanding through collaboration and hands-on projects. Students also receive career coaching, portfolio support, and access to a professional network that sets them apart in the job market.

Enrollment for the bootcamp is now open, with cohort dates offered multiple times a year. Alumni, current students, and community members interested in launching or advancing their careers in software development are encouraged to enroll.

QuickStart offers various payment methods, including a discounted pre pay option, monthly installment plans, and is approved to receive workforce development grant funding and military education benefits.

Whether transitioning from another field or accelerating an existing path in tech, having a university-partnered bootcamp will help learners provide a clear, supported route into roles like software or web developer, making a future in software development more accessible than ever.

For more information, or to enroll, visit QuickStart and St. Johns River State College partnered page here: https://sjrstate.quickstart.com/

About QuickStart

QuickStart is a global leader in cybersecurity and AI skills training, IT workforce readiness, and career development. For over 35 years, we've helped individuals build high-demand tech careers through online bootcamps and certification programs aligned with real-world industry needs. Our expert-led training covers technologies such as AWS, Cisco, CompTIA, EC-Council, Microsoft Azure, and more.

QuickStart also partners with organizations to develop and retain top tech talent, drive performance, and strengthen cyber resilience. With personalized learning paths, career coaching, and outcome-focused support, we equip learners and employers alike with the tools to thrive in today's fast-paced digital economy. Follow QuickStart on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About St. Johns River State College

St. Johns River State College serves the educational needs of Northeast Florida through a range of academic, career, and community-focused programs. With a strong emphasis on workforce development, the college is committed to preparing students for meaningful and successful careers in today's competitive job market.

Media Contact

