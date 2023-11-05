QuickSTAT recognized as the best cell and gene therapy logistics provider in the Asia-pacific region by ACGTEA

"All of us at QuickSTAT are honored to receive this prestigious award for the Best Cell & Gene Therapy Supplier – Logistics Provider from ACGTEA," said Willy Fifer, Executive Vice President of QuickSTAT. Post this

QuickSTAT continues to strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2021, QuickSTAT opened a dedicated ISO, GxP and GDP compliant Customer Call Center and Conditioning Facility in Singapore. It also serves as a dedicated hub to store equipment critical for transporting temperature-sensitive CGT shipments. QuickSTAT's facility is strategically located to serve clients in Singapore, and throughout APAC, providing the region with local support and customized priority logistics solutions.

"All of us at QuickSTAT are honored to receive this prestigious award for the Best Cell & Gene Therapy Supplier – Logistics Provider from ACGTEA. We are committed to provide end-to-end logistics and transportation solutions for the growing healthcare, pharma and biotech industries, and the increase of new cell and gene therapies from the APAC region," said Willy Fifer, Executive Vice President of QuickSTAT.

About QuickSTAT

QuickSTAT, part of the Kuehne+Nagel Group, is an expert in managing global clinical trial logistics for all phases of research and drug development, for all temperature ranges and life science products —from pre-clinical, to clinical, through to commercialization. QuickSTAT specializes in time and temperature sensitive shipping of clinical research samples, biologics, investigational drugs, clinical trial supplies, vaccines, personalized medicine, and dangerous goods, helping to bring new drugs and medical protocols to market.

About Kuehne+Nagel

With approximately 79,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics providers. Headquartered in Switzerland, Kuehne+Nagel is listed in the Swiss blue-chip stock market index, the SMI. The Group is the global number one in air and sea logistics and has strong market positions in road and contract logistics.

Kuehne+Nagel is the logistics partner of choice for 400,000 customers worldwide. Using its global network, logistics expertise and data-based insights, the Group provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for global companies and industries. As a member of the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), Kuehne+Nagel is committed to sustainable logistics by reducing its own environmental footprint and by supporting its customers with low-carbon logistics solutions.

