Quidco launches cashback on gift cards with Tillo StoreFront

"This is a great next step in our existing partnership with Tillo, and it means more choice, more value, and more ways for Quidco customers to earn." Michael Phillips, Chief Commercial Officer at MONY Group, which includes Quidco Post this

Tillo StoreFront is a fast, flexible way for businesses to sell digital gift cards without the operational lift. It gives brands and partners a ready-to-go storefront powered by Tillo's network, real-time delivery, and strong fraud controls.

Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo said, "Quidco has trusted Tillo for nearly ten years, and this next step strengthens what has always been a strong partnership. Adding cashback on gift cards gives their members more choice and more ways to save, and we're pleased StoreFront is helping bring this to life."

Michael Phillips, Chief Commercial Officer at MONY Group, which includes Quidco, said: "Everything we do at Quidco starts with our customers. By expanding how and where people can earn cashback, we're making it even easier to earn a little extra back on spending. This is a great next step in our existing partnership with Tillo, and it means more choice, more value, and more ways for Quidco customers to earn."

About Tillo

Tillo makes gift cards, rewards, and incentives simple, efficient, and profitable. Its award-winning platform connects over 3,500 global brands to a network of buyers across 40 markets and 25 currencies, processing billions of dollars in gift cards each year. Tillo is the first gift card provider certified for Customer Service Excellence and is setting the global standard for rewards and incentives.

About Quidco

Quidco is one of the leading cashback sites in the UK. Quidco customers earn free cashback from over 5,000 online retailers, including household brand names in travel, fashion, DIY, and health and beauty. Quidco is part of MONY Group, a tech-led savings platform with a purpose to help households save money.

Media Contact

Sophia Whitham, Tillo, 44 7572956008, [email protected], www.tillo.com

SOURCE Tillo