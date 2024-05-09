Quiet Quitting + Loud Exits: Is Your Company Losing Top Talent & $100,000 per Employee?

One in three employers anticipate higher turnover in 2024, and factoring in the cost to rehire and lost productivity, this trend could cost companies annually anywhere from $36,295 to a staggering $100,000 per employee. Post this

Retention Crisis on the Rise: While the "Great Resignation" may have grabbed headlines, 26% of employees still plan to quit in the next year (PwC 2023). This trend, coupled with disengagement (18% actively disengaged according to Gallup 2023), is costing companies a staggering $8.8 trillion globally annually in lost productivity and morale.

Quiet Quitting vs. Loud Exits: Brown dissects the difference between quiet quitters (those who do the bare minimum) and loud quitters (those who openly express dissatisfaction). Both scenarios ultimately lead to high turnover, with one-third of employers anticipating even higher turnover in 2024.

The True Cost of Turnover: Replacing employees is expensive. Factoring rehiring costs and lost productivity, Brown highlights estimates ranging from $36,295 to a staggering $100,000 per employee!

Global Recruiters of Buckhead Offers Solutions:

Brown emphasizes the critical need for proactive retention strategies. His article outlines actionable steps companies can take, including:

Smart Recruiting: Hiring the right talent from the start minimizes the risk of bad fits and disengagement.

Re-Recruiting Top Performers: Proactively offer incentives and opportunities to retain your best employees before they consider leaving.

Measuring & Analyzing Exit Data: Understand why employees leave to identify areas for improvement in your company culture and practices.

Creating a Purpose-Driven Culture: Cater to the diverse needs of a multi-generational workforce by fostering a culture that prioritizes purpose and well-being.

Michael D. Brown, Senior Managing Partner at Global Recruiters of Buckhead, concludes: "Retention starts with understanding the problem. By measuring your metrics and analyzing why employees leave, you can implement solutions and turn the tide. Don't let quiet quitting or loud exits drain your profits. Take action today!"

About Michael D. Brown

Michael D. Brown is Senior Managing Partner and Head of Global Recruiters of Buckhead Executive Search, Leadership Search, Sales and Marketing Search, and Human Capital Coaching and Consulting Practice.

He's an accomplished Senior Leadership Executive and award-winning author with 20+ years of experience across diverse sectors: Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Retail, Leadership Consulting, Talent Development, and Change Management.

About Global Recruiters of Buckhead

Global Recruiters of Buckhead, a Forbes Top 25 Professional Search and Top 20 Executive Search firm. Offering comprehensive solutions and services, including executive search, leadership consulting and coaching, talent attraction and retention strategies, and DEI consulting.

Beyond the limitations of transactional recruiting and headhunting, our proprietary Unlocking & Unleashing Talent Methodology fosters transformative, trusted partnerships with both clients and candidates. World-class talent who seamlessly fuels your organization's ultimate potential and drives competitive results.

