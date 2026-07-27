QuikStor and nodaFi Integration Ends the Disconnect Between Management Software and Day-to-Day Field Operations

"The moment a unit becomes available in QuikStor, the field team has a task in nodaFi. That closed loop is what turns a reactive maintenance process into a proactive one. Unrentable days turn into revenue."- Andre Hadzi-Pavlovic, QuikStor Chief Innovation Officer Post this

"Every unrentable unit is a direct hit to NOI," says QuikStor Chief Innovation Officer Andre Hadzi-Pavlovic. "The QuikStor and nodaFi integration means the moment a unit becomes available in QuikStor, the field team has a task in nodaFi. That closed loop is what turns a reactive maintenance process into a proactive one. Unrentable days turn into revenue."

What the nodaFi Integration Does for Operators

The divide between property management software and day-to-day field operations has been one of the most persistent inefficiencies in multi-site self-storage. But with the QuikStor and nodaFi integration, operators can manage maintenance, inspections, audits, asset management, work orders, capital projects, vendors, and recurring operational tasks from one place.

With QuikStor's data flowing directly into nodaFi and back, operators gain:

A connected view of unit status, occupancy, tenant data that powers automated nodaFi workflows the moment a unit becomes available, ensuring turns begin immediately rather than waiting for a manual trigger.

Mobile-first workflows that field teams can execute from anywhere, completing inspections, unit turns, maintenance tasks, and audits on a phone without returning to an office or logging into a separate system.

Closed-loop work order management where issues identified in the field are tracked from discovery to resolution, with smart ticketing that automatically assigns tasks for flagged discrepancies.

Preventative maintenance scheduling that addresses issues before they become problems, reducing emergency repairs, lowering operating costs, and extending the life of facility assets.

Full vendor accountability with defined service standards and documented completion, so every contractor interaction is measurable and nothing falls through the cracks.

"Operations teams shouldn't have to wonder what needs attention today or waste time moving information between systems," said Jessie Lamb, Vice President of Self Storage at nodaFi. "When QuikStor and nodaFi work together, the data becomes actionable. The moment something changes in QuikStor, the right people know what to do next. That means fewer delays, more accountability, and more time focused on running great facilities instead of chasing updates."

Availability

The QuikStor + nodaFi integration is available now for QMS customers. Operators can activate the integration directly within QuikStor. For more information, contact QuikStor's support team at [email protected].

About QuikStor

QuikStor is the modern SaaS operating platform for the self-storage industry, built and owned by veteran storage operators since 1987. In 2024, the company completed a ground-up rebuild of its FMS platform on modern cloud architecture, delivering industry-leading speed, reliability, and automation for managing and scaling multi-facility portfolios from one login. For more information, visit quikstor.com.

About nodaFi

nodaFi is a facility operations platform that gives operators one place to manage maintenance, inspections, audits, asset management, work orders, capital projects, vendors, and recurring operational tasks. Built for operators managing distributed portfolios, nodaFi helps teams move beyond reactive maintenance and into proactive operations. Mobile-first workflows, real-time reporting, and seamless integrations with the tools operators already use give leaders visibility into what is happening at every site without having to be there. The result is fewer surprises, lower operating costs, longer asset life, and more time spent improving the business instead of chasing information. Learn more at nodafi.com.

Media Contact

Duff Ferguson, QuikStor, 1 2133251112, [email protected], https://quikstor.com

SOURCE QuikStor