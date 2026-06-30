QuikStor and Patchwork Labs Integrate, Connecting Two Platforms Built by Self-Storage Operators for Self-Storage Operators

"QuikStor and Patchwork Labs share something no other integration in this space can claim. Both platforms were built by operators who got tired of software that just didn't understand their business," says Tony Gardner, Vice President at QuikStor. Post this

The connection brings Ava, Patchwork's conversational AI, into the QuikStor ecosystem, enabling operators to handle inbound and outbound calls automatically, convert leads to rentals, collect payments by voice or text, and deliver a consistent 24/7 customer experience across every facility in their portfolio. All without adding additional headcount to their staff or changing existing workflows.

"Our operators asked us to integrate with QuikStor, and when we work backward from what operators need, the answer is usually obvious," says Homegrown Storage and Patchwork Labs Co-Founder Tyler Harper. "QuikStor's open API let us build a real two-way integration, not a one-way feed, which is exactly what operators deserve from their FMS."

Two Platforms. True Operator Experience.

QuikStor's ground-up rebuild in 2021 was led by Trojan Storage founders Brett Henry and John Koudsi, who own and operate over 50 large self-storage facilities across the country. As multi-site self-storage owners, they were frustrated with the caliber of legacy facility management software on the market and decided to build something better. The new QuikStor platform was relaunched in 2024 on modern cloud architecture with a host of new features, becoming the fastest, most flexible, and easiest to scale FMS on the market.

Patchwork Labs was founded by industry veterans who own and operate their own 22-facility self-storage portfolio. Ava, the platform's flagship AI voice agent, was originally developed to solve their business' operational challenge: how to deliver consistent, high-quality customer service across multiple facilities without the staffing costs that traditionally come with it.

Two companies built from the operator's seat. One integration built for the operator's benefit.

"QuikStor and Patchwork Labs share something no other integration in this space can claim. Both platforms were built by operators who got tired of software that just didn't understand their business," says Tony Gardner, Vice President at QuikStor. "Connecting the two isn't just a product decision. It's a natural extension of what both companies were built to do."

What the Integration Delivers for Operators

The QuikStor + Patchwork Labs native integration gives self-storage operators a connected workflow that handles the full customer communication lifecycle automatically:

Every call answered on the first ring. No more missed prospects. No more voicemail.

Up to 90% of calls are resolved by Ava without human escalation, freeing staff to focus on operational priorities that drive revenue.

Digital rental and payment links sent automatically, allowing customers to book or pay instantly.

Secure payment collection by voice or text through credit card or ACH.

Full visibility into tenant sentiment and team performance across your entire portfolio.

Operators across more than 600 facilities using Patchwork Labs have already seen over a 10% reduction in operating costs, high conversion rates from inbound calls to closed rentals, and a consistent customer experience that scales with their portfolio rather than against it.

Availability

The QuikStor + Patchwork Labs integration is available now for QuikStor Management Software customers. Operators can activate it directly within the platform.

About QuikStor

QuikStor is the modern SaaS operating platform for the self-storage industry, built and owned by veteran storage operators since 1987. In 2024, the company completed a ground-up rebuild of its FMS platform on modern cloud architecture, delivering industry-leading speed, reliability, and automation for managing and scaling multi-facility portfolios from one login. For more information, visit quikstor.com.

About Patchwork Labs

Patchwork Labs builds operator-grade AI for self-storage. Originally developed inside Homegrown Storage to run a fast-growing portfolio of secondary and tertiary market facilities, Patchwork now powers more than 600 facilities across the country. The platform combines a conversational voice agent (Ava), workflow automation, payment processing, and an operational intelligence layer that connects the phone, the FMS, marketing platforms, and on-site operations into one closed loop. To learn more visit patchworklabs.com.

Media Contact

Duff Ferguson, QuikStor, 1 2133251112, [email protected], https://quikstor.com

SOURCE QuikStor