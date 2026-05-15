QuikStor and StorageTreasures Integration Eliminates the Last Manual Step in the Lien Process

"To be able to list units for auction quickly on StorageTreasures is a boon that saves time, maximizes visibility, and assures accuracy in every detail of the auction." - Tony Gardner, VP, Strategic Partnerships, QuikStor Post this

The lien process is one of the most time-consuming, legally sensitive, and complex workflows in self-storage. QuikStor's Lien Automation Module aims to change all that by handling the full process from first notice to auction readiness.

When a delinquent unit is deemed ready for auction, QuikStor automatically places it on the StorageTreasures website, eliminating that remaining manual step and reducing the risk of a delayed auction that could expose an operator to legal liability.

"Speed and efficiency are key to everyday operations, especially when an operating team is managing multiple facilities," said Tony Gardner, VP of Strategic Partnerships for QuikStor. "To be able to list units for auction quickly on StorageTreasures is a boon that saves time, maximizes visibility, and assures accuracy in every detail of the auction."

Why StorageTreasures

StorageTreasures is the industry's most trusted online auction platform, with more than 7 million auctions hosted to date and upwards of 90,000 auctions running every month across the US and Canada. Operators on the platform consistently achieve the industry's strongest lien loss recovery rates, helping facilities recoup delinquent rent efficiently while clearing units for new tenants.

Integrating with StorageTreasures means QuikStor operators aren't just automating the auction placement step. They're placing their units in front of the largest community of active storage bidders in North America.

"Seamless integration between property management software and StorageTreasures has become the standard for how operators run a compliant, efficient lien and auction process," said OpenTechAlliance CEO Robert A. Chiti, the technology company behind StorageTreasures. "We have seen across our integration partners that a connected lien-to-auction process reduces errors, saves staff time, and gives operators real confidence at every stage. We are proud to work alongside the QuikStor team to bring that experience to their customers."

Availability

The QuikStor and StorageTreasures integration is available now for all operators on QuikStor Management Software as part of the Lien Automation Module. They can access the integration directly within their QuikStor platform.

About QuikStor

QuikStor is the modern SaaS operating platform for the self-storage industry, built and fully-owned by veteran operators. Since 1987, QuikStor has been a trusted partner to self-storage facility owners, management companies and operators across the country. It launched a ground-up rebuild of the platform on a modern cloud architecture in 2024, delivering the speed, reliability, and automation required to run efficient, scalable facilities.

For more information, visit quikstor.com or contact [email protected].

About OpenTech Alliance

OpenTech Alliance is the technology company behind StorageTreasures, the self storage industry's largest online auction marketplace, supporting more than 23,000 self storage operators and over 150,000 unique active bidders across North America. Since its founding in 2003, OpenTech Alliance has been committed to building solutions that reduce operational complexity for storage professionals — from access control and kiosk technology to the lien and auction workflows that StorageTreasures powers at scale. With more than 1.1 million auctions conducted annually on a platform purpose-built for the unique compliance demands of the self storage industry, StorageTreasures is the trusted choice for operators who take their lien process seriously. OpenTech Alliance is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

For more information, visit storagetreasures.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Duff Ferguson, QuikStor, 1 2133251112, [email protected], https://quikstor.com

SOURCE QuikStor