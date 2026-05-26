QuikStor and swivl Integrate to Deliver the Full Rental Journey

"QuikStor believes that operators should always be in control of their data. swivl connects to that foundation in real time, so every interaction their AI handles is as accurate as if your best manager picked up the phone." -- Andre Hadzi-Pavlovic, Chief Innovation Officer for QuikStor Post this

This integration connects swivl directly to QuikStor's real-time API, giving swivl's AI instant access to live unit availability, tenant accounts, payment status, gate access, and facility data the moment any interaction begins. For QuikStor operators, that means one connected workflow to handle the full rental journey, without adding staff or changing existing processes.

"The future of storage operations is not a single AI agent answering calls. It is a coordinated system where AI handles the volume, surfaces what matters, and hands off to the right person at the right moment," said Kyle Hall, Chief Product Officer, swivl. "That is what swivl is built to be, and this integration with QuikStor brings it to a whole new group of operators."

What This Integration Does for Operators

Self-storage operators are under more pressure than ever to do more with leaner teams. And the operators who are pulling ahead are the ones who have systematically automated the interactions that don't require a human touch.

swivl's AI platform already handles an average of 85% of all customer interactions across more than 4,500 locations, facilitating over 1.5 million reservations and powering omni-channel communication across voice, SMS, web, and email. With the QuikStor integration now live, those interactions are optimized by real-time data pulled directly from the operator's FMS, not a static database of manual sync.

That means when a prospective self-storage tenant asks about unit availability at 2 a.m., swivl's AI answers with live QuikStor inventory. When an existing tenant asks for their gate code, swivl pulls it directly from their account. And when a delinquent tenant needs a payment reminder, swivl triggers it automatically based on account status in QuikStor. No manual steps. No delay.

The result: a rental journey that runs continuously, accurately, and without adding a single person to the payroll.

"QuikStor was built around the idea that operators should always be in control of their data. swivl connects to that foundation in real time, which means every interaction their AI handles is as accurate and current as if your best manager picked up the phone," said QuikStor's Chief Innovation Officer Andre Hadzi-Pavlovic. "That is the kind of integration our operators can trust."

About the Integration

The QuikStor + swivl integration is available now. QuikStor operators can connect swivl through the FMS' open API, surfacing living unit inventory, tenant account data, payment status, gate access codes, and facility-level information directly within swivl's AI platform.

About QuikStor

QuikStor is the modern SaaS operating platform for the self-storage industry, built and owned by veteran storage operators since 1987. In 2024, the company completed a ground-up rebuild of its FMS platform on modern cloud architecture, delivering industry-leading speed, reliability, and automation for managing and scaling multi-facility portfolios from one login. For more information, visit quikstor.com.

About swivl

swivl is the self-storage industry's leading conversational AI platform, powered by proprietary data from 7.5M + conversations. Operators use swivl to support inventory recommendations, touchless rentals, call center deflection, proactive account management, and omni channel tenant communication. For more information, visit tryswivl.com.

Media Contact

Duff Ferguson, QuikStor, 1 2133251112, [email protected], https://quikstor.com

SOURCE QuikStor