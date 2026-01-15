QuikStor Expands Security Automation with OpenTech INSOMNIAC® CIA Access Control Integration

By integrating directly with OpenTech's CIA Access Control, we eliminate the need for manual updates and double-checking permissions. Operators can trust that tenant access is always accurate, up to date, and enforced automatically. Post this

"For many self-storage operators, access control is one of the most operationally sensitive parts of the business," said Andre Hadzi-Pavlovic, Chief Innovation Officer at QuikStor. "By integrating directly with OpenTech's CIA Access Control, we eliminate the need for manual updates and double-checking permissions. Operators can trust that tenant access is always accurate, up to date, and enforced automatically."

The integration supports a wide range of operational use cases, including automatic gate lockouts for delinquent accounts, real-time access reinstatement upon payment, and tighter coordination between access control, electronic unit locks, and facility management workflows. This connected approach helps operators reduce risk, improve efficiency, and scale their operations without adding complexity.

"The most impactful integrations are the ones that disappear into the operator's workflow," said Jon Loftin, Chief Product Officer at OpenTech Alliance. "By connecting our CIA access control platform and INSOMNIAC SmartLocks® directly with a facility management system operators already rely on, we're removing manual steps and reducing operational friction. This kind of open, API-driven collaboration is what allows the industry to innovate faster and gives operators confidence that their technology stack will scale with them." By partnering with OpenTech Alliance, QuikStor continues to expand its open integration ecosystem, giving operators the flexibility to connect best-in-class technology solutions while maintaining a single source of truth for tenant and facility data.

"Modern storage operations depend on automation and interoperability," added Hadzi-Pavlovic. "This integration reflects QuikStor's commitment to open APIs and connected technology that helps operators work smarter and more efficiently"

The QuikStor integration with OpenTech's CIA Access Control and INSOMNIAC SmartLocks is available now for operators using QMS.

To learn more about QuikStor's growing ecosystem of integrations and automation capabilities, visit quikstor.com or contact QuikStor directly.

About QuikStor

QuikStor delivers comprehensive, modern facility management solutions designed to simplify operations, strengthen security, and support growth for self-storage operators of all sizes. Built as a scalable system of record with open integrations, QuikStor enables operators to automate workflows, improve visibility, and run more efficient facilities.

About OpenTech Alliance

OpenTech Alliance, Inc. is the leading global PropTech provider in the self storage industry. The company's products and services include the INSOMNIAC® line of full-service kiosks, INSOMNIAC Live! call center solutions, INSOMNIAC CIA access control systems, INSOMNIAC SmartLock® electronic locks, INSOMNIAC SmartEye security monitoring, INSOMNIAC StoreTracker site operations management platform and the StorageTreasures.com online storage auctions website. OpenTech solutions are designed to improve the customer experience, reduce operating costs and increase revenues for self storage facilities. OpenTech Alliance, the OpenTech logo and INSOMNIAC are trademarks of OpenTech Alliance, Inc. Contact the company to learn more.

Media Contact

Andre Hadzi-Pavlovic, QuikStor, 1 800-321-1987, [email protected], https://quikstor.com/

SOURCE QuikStor