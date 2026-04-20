QuikStor Integrates with Lumio to Bring AI Call Handling and Website Conversion to Self-Storage Operators

"QuikStor is exactly the kind of platform we love integrating with. Open, fast, built for operators. Our AI agents connect directly to live QuikStor data to answer every call, guide every website visitor, and handle tenant requests." - Ryan Chapman, Co-Founder and CEO of Lumio Post this

Lumio's AI voice agent answers every inbound call using live QuikStor data. It handles:

Tenant lookups by name, phone, or unit number

Real-time availability checks with current pricing and promotions

Payment collection

Gate code delivery via text

Move-out and billing notices end-to-end

When a call needs a human, Lumio transfers with the full call context already attached.

On the website side, Lumio's AI concierge is not a chatbot. It sees the page a visitor is on, pulls live QuikStor inventory and pricing, delivers rich responses with tables and unit comparisons, and navigates the site alongside the customer from browsing to checkout. Every interaction is tracked in the operator's dashboard.

"We built Lumio to put your FMS data to work, and QuikStor makes that easy," said Ryan Chapman, Co-Founder and CEO of Lumio. "QuikStor is exactly the kind of platform we love integrating with. Open, fast, built for operators. Our AI agents connect directly to live QuikStor data to answer every call, guide every website visitor, and handle tenant requests. Every facility runs like your best one, around the clock."

Lumio reads QuikStor data in real time via secure API. Units and availability, tenant account details, payment and billing history, active gate codes, tenant notes, admin fees, and active promotions are all current on every call and chat. QuikStor remains the source of truth. Nothing changes in your existing workflows.

Setup is straightforward. Lumio connects to QuikStor via secure API. Your phone number stays the same. Operators configure what the AI handles, per facility or portfolio-wide, and go live within days. The website concierge installs with a single script tag.

QuikStor customers can learn more and book a demo at lumiostorage.com/integrations/quikstor.

About QuikStor

QuikStor is the modern SaaS operating platform for the self-storage industry, built by operators, for operators. Fast, reliable, and purpose-built, QuikStor combines deep operational expertise with modern architecture to give self-storage facilities the confidence, performance, and long-term partner they need to scale. No long-term contracts. No hidden fees. Just a platform that earns your business every month. Learn more at quikstor.com.

About Lumio

Lumio is the AI workforce platform for self-storage. Its voice agent and website concierge integrate directly with facility management software to handle calls, convert website visitors, and manage routine tenant interactions around the clock. Learn more at lumiostorage.com.

Media Contact

Duff Ferguson, QuikStor, 1 747.377.2040, [email protected], https://quikstor.com

SOURCE QuikStor