QuikStor Integrates with SBOA Insurance, Eliminating Manual Insurance Reporting for Self-Storage Operators

"QuikStor gives operators a connected ecosystem where every tool works together automatically. Tenant insurance should generate revenue and protect tenants; not create administrative work for the operator." -- Andre Hadzi-Pavlovic, QuikStor Chief Innovation Officer Post this

The integration connects QuikStor directly to SBOA Insurance, enabling automatic daily transmission of insurance transaction data and replacing a manual monthly reporting process operators have historically managed outside of their FMS. For QuikStor operators enrolled in SBOA's tenant insurance program, that means an automated and faster workflow that runs as part of their existing operations.

What This Integration Does for Operators

Tenant insurance is one of the most consistently underoptimized revenue and protection programs in self-storage. Not because operators don't value it, but because the administrative friction around it creates drag that discourages full adoption.

The QuikStor + SBOA Insurance integration removes that resistance at its source. Insurance enrollment, transaction tracking, and activity reporting now flow automatically through QuikStor's API connection to SBOA Insurance. No manual exports, no monthly reconciliation process, and no delays in the claims pipeline caused by data sitting in the wrong system.

"This removes the need for any manual reporting of insurance activity by the operator," says David Myers, Vice President - Operations and Head of Self Storage at Alchemy Insurance Solutions. "We'll also be able to receive insurance transactions daily as opposed to monthly, which further enables efficiencies in the claims process."

That shift from monthly to daily transaction data is significant. It means claims are processed faster, discrepancies are identified sooner, and operators have a more accurate picture of their insurance program performance at any given moment.

Why SBOA Insurance

SBOA Insurance supports operator growth by providing a product that tenants can trust and that drives revenue to the bottom line for operators. Embedding the product into software, like QuikStor, enables efficient enrollment and easy payment for tenants.

"Our tenant insurance program covers the unique exposures that tenants face that store at self-storage facilities," says Myers. "We offer programs that fit each operator's unique business needs, as well as programs that are optimized to different size portfolios."

Why QuikStor

For SBOA Insurance, the QuikStor integration reflects both the quality of the platform and the direction of its customer base.

"This integration reflects QuikStor's commitment to giving operators a connected ecosystem where every tool works together automatically," says QuikStor Chief Innovation Officer Andre Hadzi-Pavlovic. "Tenant insurance should generate revenue and protect tenants; not create administrative work for the operator."

Availability

The QuikStor + SBOA Insurance integration is available now for QuikStor Management Software customers enrolled in the SBOA tenant insurance program. Operators can activate the integration directly within QuikStor.

About QuikStor

QuikStor is the modern SaaS operating platform for the self-storage industry, built and owned by veteran storage operators since 1987. In 2024, the company completed a ground-up rebuild of its FMS platform on modern cloud architecture, delivering industry-leading speed, reliability, and automation for managing and scaling multi-facility portfolios from one login.

For more information, visit quikstor.com.

About SBOA Insurance

SBOA Insurance is the self-storage industry's leading tenant insurance program, supporting over 2,700 facilities across the United States. Founded in 2011 by self-storage operators for self-storage operators, SBOA Tenant Insurance has been voted Best Tenant Insurance by Inside Self Storage every year since 2013. The program offers non-deductible coverage tailored to the individual risks of self-storage, and is available in all 50 states, DC, and Puerto Rico. SBOA Insurance is administered by Alchemy Insurance Solutions LLC.

For more information, visit sboati.com

Media Contact

Duff Ferguson, QuikStor, 1 2133251112, [email protected], https://quikstor.com

SOURCE QuikStor