QuikStor Launches Lien Automation Module, Taking the Industry's Most Operationally Risky Process Off Operators' Plates

"This automation upgrade feels like a weight off our staff's shoulders because now they can put that time and energy into projects around the facility." -- Erick Mendoza, District Manager at Trojan Storage. Post this

The Problem Operators Have Been Living With

For most operators, the lien process has meant tracking deadlines by hand, generating notices outside their system, coordinating auction postings separately, and managing affidavits through disconnected procedures. Lien laws are jurisdiction-specific, procedurally strict, and completely unforgiving. The cost of a missed step isn't just administrative. It's legal and financial exposure that no operator or facility should have to absorb because their legacy FMS software wasn't built to handle it.

Good news: the QuikStor Lien Automation Module was built to handle it.

A Faster, Smarter, More Reliable Lien Workflow

QuikStor's Lien Automation Module takes the platform's existing automated delinquency capabilities significantly further, giving operators a full-cycle lien process within a single system. Key capabilities include:

Automated delinquency notices delivered via email and SMS

Integrated USPS physical mailings for required written notices, with Certified Mail support and USPS Form 3665 generation to keep mailing costs in check

Automated newspaper ad generation, including the ability to merge ads across multiple facilities to reduce advertising costs

Upload and tracking of ad affidavits within the platform

Automated placement of units on auction websites, currently available through StorageTreasures.com

Automated validation checks before auction close to help confirm required lien-law steps were completed

The result is a lien process that is faster to execute, easier to manage, and substantially less dependent on manual follow-through. This reduces administrative burden while lowering compliance risk for operators of any size.

"This automation upgrade feels like a weight off our staff's shoulders because now they can put that time and energy into projects around the facility," says Erick Mendoza, District Manager at Trojan Storage. "With the lien process automated, we've actually created a role within our corporate office that oversees delinquency across several regions, eliminating the need to have each site focus specifically on the lien process on their own."

Additional Features in QuikStor's April 3 Release

Alongside the Lien Automation Module, QuikStor's April production release includes a range of enhancements designed to give operators control, visibility, and efficiency across their operations:

Online Move-In Value-Based Pricing: Operators can now apply value-based pricing directly within the QuikStor native online rental experience, ensuring that online rates align with overall pricing strategy and helping maximize revenue at the point of move-in.

Facility Summary Report: A new single-view report that consolidates key operational and financial metrics, including payments, receivables, occupancy, unit status, tenant activity, autopay counts, and revenue performance. This gives operators a faster, cleaner snapshot of facility health without running multiple reports.

Quick Message Templates: Users can now send manual email and SMS communications using preconfigured templates that automatically populate with the appropriate account, tenant, and facility information. This ensures on-the-fly communications are faster, more consistent, and more professional.

For a detailed overview of QuikStor's latest features rollout, check out the full product release at https://help.quikstor.com/en/collections/12904608-release-notes.

About QuikStor

QuikStor is the modern SaaS operating platform for the self-storage industry, built by operators, for operators. Fast, reliable, and purpose-built, QuikStor combines deep operational expertise with modern architecture to give self-storage facilities the confidence, performance, and long-term partner they need to scale. No long-term contracts. No hidden fees. Just a platform that earns your business every month. Learn more at quikstor.com.

Media Contact

Duff Ferguson, QuikStor, 1 213.325.1112, [email protected], https://quikstor.com

SOURCE QuikStor