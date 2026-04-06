QuikStor Operators Can Fill Units Faster with New Neighbor.com Integration

"QuikStor is a platform operators trust to run their business every day. By integrating with Neighbor, their customers can tap into the fastest-growing demand channel in self storage. That's exactly how this should work: new revenue, zero friction."- Joseph Woodbury, CEO and Founder, Neighbor.com Post this

The largest storage marketplace in the U.S.: Renters are searching for storage in every state and city.

A performance-based model: Operators only pay when a renter moves in. No pay-to-play, no chasing bad leads.

Zero added workload: Manage Neighbor activity directly inside QuikStor, no extra tab, no extra login.

Neighbor.com connects people who need storage with facilities that have space available. With this integration, QuikStor operators can list available units onNeighbor's marketplace and manage all activity without leaving their facility management software. Less toggling. More occupancy.

"QuikStor has built a platform operators trust to run their business every day. By integrating with Neighbor, their customers can now tap into the fastest-growing demand channel in self storage without changing a thing about how they operate. That's exactly how this should work: new revenue, zero friction."

— Joseph Woodbury, CEO and Founder, Neighbor.com

With easy integration via an open API, operators on QuikStor can select a combination of vendors that provide the best solution for their business.

"Operators shouldn't have to choose between the best tools and a connected system. This integration gives them both. Neighbor.com brings a proven demand channel that brings new revenue, and QuikStor keeps everything running in one place."

— Andre Hadzi-Pavlovic, Chief Innovation Officer, QuikStor

Neighbor.com joins QuikStor's growing network of best-in-class integration partners, available directly within QuikStor's facility management software. Visit https://quikstor.com/self-storage-management-software-integrations/ to learn more.

About QuikStor

QuikStor is the modern SaaS operating platform for the self-storage industry, built by operators, for operators. Fast, reliable, and purpose-built, QuikStor combines deep operational expertise with modern architecture to give self-storage facilities the confidence, performance, and long-term partner they need to scale. No long-term contracts. No hidden fees. Just a platform that earns your business every month. Learn more at quikstor.com.

About Neighbor.com

Neighbor is the largest and most comprehensive marketplace for self storage and parking, with listings in every U.S. city. From storage facilities to neighborhood garages, driveways, and RV spots, Neighbor brings every option together in one simple search. Renters can compare and book in minutes, while businesses and individuals earn income by renting out unused space. Backed by $75M from top investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Fifth Wall, and Pelion Venture Partners, Neighbor is redefining how people find and provide storage and parking.

Media Contact

Duff Ferguson, QuikStor, 1 2133251112, [email protected], htttps://quikstor.com

SOURCE QuikStor