QuikStor Strengthens Remote Operations with XPS Solutions Integration

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuikStor, a leading provider of facility management software for the self-storage industry, announced an expanded integration with XPS Solutions, our trusted provider of contact center and remote management services. The enhanced integration strengthens system connectivity and enables storage operators to deliver faster, more consistent service across both staffed and remotely managed facilities.

The expanded integration reflects a shared commitment by QuikStor and XPS to simplify the operational technology stack for self-storage operators. By deepening connectivity between the two platforms, operators can reduce friction between systems, improve execution across customer touchpoints, and gain greater confidence that their technology is working together in real time.

Through the integration, self-storage operators and owners gain secure, real-time access to critical data within QuikStor, including tenant records, unit availability, pricing, and promotions. This visibility allows operators to support rentals, respond to tenant inquiries, and execute service requests with speed and accuracy while minimizing disruption for onsite staff.

"True innovation takes shape when leading organizations move in sync toward a shared goal," said Andre Hadzi Pavlovic, Chief Innovation Officer at QuikStor. "Our partnership with XPS highlights the power of collaboration, and together we're setting a new standard for how operators can be supported."

The integration aligns with QuikStor's platform transformation, designed to support modern operating models across single-site, regional, and multi-site portfolios. As operators adopt hybrid staffing strategies and expand remote services, seamless system interoperability becomes essential to maintaining service quality and operational consistency.

"For more than two decades, XPS has helped operators extend their teams without sacrificing service," said John Traver, CEO of XPS Solutions. "Our deeper integration with QuikStor enables our agents to work as a true extension of the operator's business, backed by real-time data and streamlined workflows."

The enhanced integration supports XPS's Call Center Services and Remote Management Services while reinforcing QuikStor's commitment to dependable, field-tested technology built through real operational use.

"For operators, success increasingly depends on how well their systems and partners work together," said Andre Hadzi-Pavlovic, Chief Innovation Officer at QuikStor. "This expanded integration with XPS reflects our operator-first philosophy: eliminate complexity, reduce operational drag, and give teams the confidence that their technology supports them, not the other way around."

Additional enhancements are planned as both companies continue to invest in tighter system alignment and operator-driven innovation.

About QuikStor

QuikStor is an operator-first property management software platform serving the self-storage industry. Built and refined through real operational use, the platform enables owners and managers to efficiently manage facilities, data, and customer interactions from a single, modern system. QuikStor is committed to earning trust through dependable technology, thoughtful innovation, and long-term industry partnership.

About XPS Solutions

Founded in 2000, XPS Solutions is the self storage industry's original dedicated contact center and remote management provider. XPS delivers comprehensive solutions that support facility operations, tenant engagement, and revenue growth through live agent services, remote management, and integrated technology partnerships.

