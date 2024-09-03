QuikStor Unveils Revolutionary New Self-Storage Management Software Under New Ownership

We have delivered what we believe will be considered the gold standard in self-storage technology. Post this

"With many of the vendors in the market, it became evident that innovation had taken a back seat to further consolidation and profit-seeking," noted Brett Henry, Co-Managing Partner at Trojan Storage. "This may have been a great decision for their businesses, but it was certainly not in the best interest of storage owners and operators.

Recognizing the need for a solution that would genuinely serve the industry rather than prioritize investor profits, Brett and John set out to create their own software. Their goal was clear: to build a system based on the best practices of industry experts, designed to empower storage operators to run their businesses more effectively.

Their vision gained momentum after a few weeks of discussions with the ownership of QuikStor. In a strategic move, Brett and John acquired a controlling interest in the company, ensuring that their innovative approach would be realized. They immediately initiated a multi-million-dollar investment to assemble a team of top-tier technology veterans and a consortium of self-storage owners and operators. Together, they meticulously defined the functionality required for a truly revolutionary software solution.

After more than three years of intensive software engineering and real-world testing, QuikStor is thrilled to introduce its new management software. Built by a collaboration of storage and technology experts, the software offers unparalleled scale, speed, and configurability. It empowers self-storage operators to manage their businesses on their terms, setting a new standard for the industry.

"We recognized very early that most of the software serving the self-storage industry was built upon dated technologies. Existing systems were slow, difficult to scale, and offered little in terms of configurability. To deliver a game-changing solution, we needed to start from the ground up. Leveraging the significant investment that John and Brett made in the organization, we staffed a large research and development team, held countless sessions with industry experts to ensure the system design would meet their needs, and have delivered what we believe will be considered the gold standard in self-storage technology," said Andre Hadzi-Pavlovic, QuikStor's Chief Technology Officer.

QuikStor's new software is not just an upgrade; it's a complete reimagining of what self-storage management can be. Designed to meet the demands of modern operators, it delivers the tools and flexibility needed to optimize operations and drive success in a competitive market.

John Koudsi, Trojan Storage's Co-Managing Partner, added, "We are beyond excited to see our team's years of hard work come to fruition. We truly feel that our new technology will be a game changer for the industry."

Attendees of the SSA conference can visit booth #401 to see QuikStor's game-changing technology in action.

About QuikStor:

Since 1987, QuikStor has been at the forefront of innovation in the self-storage industry, providing cutting-edge solutions that have set industry standards. Under new ownership, QuikStor continues to lead the way with revolutionary software that empowers storage operators to achieve their full potential.

Media Contact

Andre Hadzi-Pavlovic, QuikStor, 1 310-450-6007, [email protected], https://quikstor.com/

SOURCE QuikStor