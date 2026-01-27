QuikStor Welcomes Trusted Industry Leader Scott Worden as Vice President of Growth

This is a company built with the long view in mind, one that is deeply committed to the self-storage industry, and the people who operate within it. I believe in QuikStor's mission, its leadership, and its focus on delivering technology that truly serves owners and operators, not short-term trends. Post this

Worden joins QuikStor with more than 30 years of experience in enterprise sales leadership, strategic partnerships, and revenue growth within the self-storage and technology sectors. Throughout his career, he has been recognized for building high-performing teams, fostering lasting customer relationships, and helping organizations grow in a way that aligns with the needs of operators.

"I'm thrilled to join QuikStor at this stage of its journey," said Worden. "This is a company built with the long view in mind, one that is deeply committed to the self-storage industry, and the people who operate within it. I believe in QuikStor's mission, its leadership, and its focus on delivering technology that truly serves owners and operators, not short-term trends."

Worden's arrival comes at a time of sustained momentum for QuikStor, whose next-generation management platform has been battle-tested in the field and continues to set a new standard for modern self-storage operations. Built on a fully modern architecture and backed by active industry operators, the platform delivers speed, flexibility, and centralized control that legacy systems struggle to match. QuikStor empowers owners and managers to streamline workflows, improve visibility, and scale without compromise.

"Scott is trusted by this industry, and that trust is something we take seriously," noted Andre Hadzi-Pavlovic, Chief Innovation Officer at Quikstor. "As a company built by and for storage operators, it was important for us to bring on a leader who shares that mindset and who understands that serving the industry well is the foundation of sustainable growth."

QuikStor remains committed to supporting the self-storage community with modern technology, unparalleled service, and solutions that scale with operators of all sizes. With Worden joining the leadership team, the company is well positioned to continue expanding its impact while staying true to its operator-first values.

To learn more about QuikStor's modern, operator-focused facility management software, visit quikstor.com or contact QuikStor directly.

