Quilt Perfect Debuts in Bow, NH with BERNINA Excellence

Quilt Perfect is owned and operated by Bert and Donna Cox, who bring a shared passion for sewing and technology to the business. Donna brings years of experience in BERNINA sales and service, honed during her time at Quilted Threads before launching Quilt Perfect. Both Bert and Donna are fully certified BERNINA technicians, trained to service all models—including domestic machines, sergers, longarms, and the innovative new BERNINA 990.

"We're thrilled to bring the BERNINA experience to Bow," shared co-owner, Donna Cox. "The engineering and workmanship of BERNINA machines are unmatched, and we're proud to offer these exceptional products to our community. Most of all, we can't wait to see what our customers are creating— bring us your projects or pictures because we love being inspired by your work!"

At Quilt Perfect, customers will find a full line of BERNINA machines and longarms, along with a wide selection of bernette models—all available to explore and try in-store. Bert and Donna chose to partner with BERNINA because of the brand's renowned quality and strong commitment to its customers and dealers. To stay on the cutting edge of sewing technology, they regularly attend training webinars and visit BERNINA headquarters to stay current on new products and repair techniques.

The grand opening event on June 7, 2025, will offer exclusive sales on select BERNINA machines and accessories, live demonstrations of cutting-edge models, and opportunities to connect with Bert and Donna. Their passion for sewing and dedication to customer service are the heart of Quilt Perfect, making it more than just a store, but a community hub for creators.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Time: 10 AM - 2 PM

Location: Quilt Perfect, 1357 Route 3A, Bow, NH 03304

Activities: Enjoy complimentary burgers and hotdogs, explore exclusive one-day sales, watch live machine demonstrations, meet the Quilt Perfect team, and discover even more surprises throughout the day!

Admission: Free

For more information, visit QuiltPerfect.com or call 603-225-8000.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Samantha Shreve, BERNINA of America, 1 7732087707, [email protected]

