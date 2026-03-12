Quilter Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance for Its AI-Driven PCB Layout Platform

Independent audit confirms sustained security, availability, and confidentiality controls for Quilter's cloud-based layout automation platform.

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quilter, the physics-driven AI that automates PCB layout, today announced that it has completed SOC 2 Type II compliance. The certification, issued following an extended observation period by an independent auditor, verifies that Quilter's cloud platform meets enterprise standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.

SOC 2 Type II goes beyond a point-in-time assessment. It evaluates whether security controls are not only designed correctly but operating effectively over a sustained period. For Quilter's customers — hardware engineering teams at companies ranging from aerospace and defense contractors to automotive and consumer electronics manufacturers — this means independently verified assurance that their design data is protected.

"Security is one of the first questions we hear from enterprise engineering teams," said James Krejcarek, VP of Sales at Quilter. "SOC 2 Type II gives our customers a concrete answer: your data is protected by controls that have been tested over time, not just documented on paper."

Quilter's platform treats PCB layout as a physics problem, using reinforcement learning trained on synthetic data to place components and route traces. Unlike large language models, Quilter does not ingest, read, or learn from customer designs. Each customer operates in an isolated workspace on AWS, with no cross-tenant data access.

The SOC 2 Type II certification applies to Quilter's cloud platform at app.quilter.ai. For organizations with additional security or regulatory requirements, including ITAR-controlled programs, Quilter also offers an on-premise deployment option.

The full SOC 2 Type II report is available to prospective and existing customers upon request.

About Quilter

Quilter is the physics-driven AI for electronics design. Trained through reinforcement learning on synthetic data, it simulates placement and routing options across the full design space of a printed circuit board (PCB) — producing layouts that are physics-tested by construction, in a fraction of the time it traditionally takes. By compressing layout timelines from weeks to days without giving up engineering control, Quilter is automating one of hardware's most stubborn bottlenecks and redefining the pace of innovation.

Quilter supports Altium, KiCad, Allegro, and Expedition files, and is available as a cloud platform or on-premise deployment. Learn more at quilter.ai.

Media Contact

Quilter AI, Quilter AI, 1 5104176539, [email protected], quilter.ai

SOURCE Quilter AI