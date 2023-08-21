Quince Imaging Appoints AV Industry Innovator Larry Howard as Senior Executive

"I'm thrilled to be joining Quince Imaging and eager to contribute to its growth trajectory," said Howard. "I've always admired their commitment to quality and innovation, and I'm excited to bring my experience and ideas to this dynamic team as we put pixels everywhere." Tweet this

Having held senior executive positions at esteemed organizations like Planet Hollywood, Tannoy, Community Pro, Clair Global, Alcorn McBride, and Christie Digital, Howard's skillset is both vast and diverse. He has consistently pioneered groundbreaking methods to drive business growth and boost sales across his career. He shines in identifying untapped markets and forging profitable partnerships. His previous roles also allowed him to develop comprehensive product training programs, strategic product line roadmaps, and effective sales and marketing strategies.

Larry's addition to the team is part of a broader Quince Imaging strategic initiative to grow the business to meet the booming demand for high resolution and large format video systems worldwide.

