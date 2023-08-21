Quince Imaging Appoints AV Industry Innovator Larry Howard as Senior Executive

Renowned Entertainment Veteran Larry Howard Joins Quince Imaging's Leadership Team, Set to Drive Growth and Innovation in Themed Entertainment Industry.
STERLING, Va., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quince Imaging is a pioneer in high-end 3D projection mapping and live event solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Larry Howard as a Vice President of Business Development. Howard, an industry innovator deeply ingrained in the themed entertainment world, brings more than 30 years of experience and extensive audio, video, and show systems expertise to Quince Imaging's talented team.
Larry Howard has become a go-to expert in his field, recognized for his ability to cultivate relationships and offer unconventional yet highly effective solutions. His career started at Universal Studios Orlando, where he served as Show Systems Manager, a role that played a pivotal part in shaping his future.
Having held senior executive positions at esteemed organizations like Planet Hollywood, Tannoy, Community Pro, Clair Global, Alcorn McBride, and Christie Digital, Howard's skillset is both vast and diverse. He has consistently pioneered groundbreaking methods to drive business growth and boost sales across his career. He shines in identifying untapped markets and forging profitable partnerships. His previous roles also allowed him to develop comprehensive product training programs, strategic product line roadmaps, and effective sales and marketing strategies.
Larry's addition to the team is part of a broader Quince Imaging strategic initiative to grow the business to meet the booming demand for high resolution and large format video systems worldwide.
