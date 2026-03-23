Quincy Assisted Living Associate Earns Benchmark Senior Living's Top "Service Champion" Honor

"The compassion and dedication our associates bring to their work each day are truly inspiring and a powerful expression of our purpose – transforming lives through human connection." -Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO, Benchmark Senior Living Post this

Service Champions are recognized monthly across Benchmark's 70 communities and its Waltham, Mass., home office, with one associate ultimately selected as the annual award winner.

Jacques earned this year's top honor for exemplifying compassion, respect and excellence through deep, personal connections with those she serves. For more than 20 years, she has provided dedicated care to residents at The Atrium at Faxon Woods, earning a reputation as a trusted source of comfort, dignity and reassurance.

Family members and colleagues alike praise Jacques for taking the time to truly understand each resident and for being a steadfast advocate for their needs and well-being.

As her nominator shared, "In moments of fear, pain, or uncertainty, Patricia's presence brings calm and security. In moments of joy, her warmth and encouragement make those experiences even brighter."

Company founder, chairman and CEO Tom Grape added, "The compassion and dedication our associates bring to their work each day are truly inspiring and a powerful expression of our purpose – transforming lives through human connection. That commitment is felt across all 70 communities we serve, and our annual awards gala is an opportunity to celebrate that impact. I couldn't be prouder of this year's honorees."

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2025, Benchmark communities received 67 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living