Quinn Community Outreach, Imani Praise Worship Church, and Logos Development Explore Veteran and Senior Housing in Moreno Valley

The Quinn Community Outreach Corporation (QCOC), Imani Praise Worship Church, and Logos Faith Development LLC (Logos Development) Announce Effort to Explore Developing Affordable Housing for Seniors and Veterans in The City of Moreno Valley.

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Quinn Community Outreach Corporation (QCOC), in partnership with Imani Praise Worship Church and Logos Development, are excited to announce an exploratory initiative to develop affordable housing for veterans and seniors in the City of Moreno Valley, CA. The proposed development will take place on land owned by Imani Praise Worship Church and is a significant step toward addressing housing needs in the community.

The proposed project envisions the construction of 44 housing units, with the church center serving as the service hub for the residents. This hub will provide essential services and foster a sense of community among the residents.

"We are thrilled to explore this opportunity to serve the veterans and seniors of Moreno Valley," said Pastor Martin Porter, President of QCOC & Managing Partner of LOGOS. "This exploration exemplifies our commitment to community development and support for those who have given so much to our nation. We look forward to working closely with the amazing, visionary team at Imani Praise to bring this project to life."

