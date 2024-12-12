Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council Unveils 'Luxury Experience' Campaign Highlighting Premier Travel Offerings in the Mexican Caribbean

Rooted in the core themes of time, quality, and valuable connections, the Luxury Experience by Mexican Caribbean campaign invites travelers to indulge in personal wellbeing, exquisite cuisine and tailored experiences. Post this

Rooted in the core themes of time, quality, and valuable connections, the Luxury Experience by Mexican Caribbean campaign invites travelers to indulge in personal wellbeing, exquisite cuisine and tailored experiences. With 559 miles of coastline, vibrant culinary scenes, iconic Mayan archaeological sites, and marquee events, the region combines natural beauty, rich culture, and unparalleled service to create truly unforgettable moments.

Here are a few ways visitors can indulge in luxury in the Mexican Caribbean:

PRIVATE ARRIVALS FOR DISCREET TRAVEL

Travelers can begin their journey in style by arriving at Tulum International Airport's private jet terminal. Helicopter transfers and yacht charters further elevate the experience, offering seamless and exclusive ways to explore the region.

LUXURY ACCOMODATIONS FOR EVERY TRAVELER

The Mexican Caribbean offers an impressive array of accommodations to suit every traveler's preferences. Exceptional comfort, architectural excellence, and personalized experiences can be found throughout a wide range of properties, from five-star resorts like Atelier Playa Mujeres and Banyan Tree Mayakoba to tranquil retreats such as Habitas Bacalar and Be Tulum Beach & Spa Resort. Highlighting the region's global acclaim, 18 hotels and resorts in the Mexican Caribbean were recently awarded MICHELIN Keys in the inaugural recognition of Mexico's most outstanding hotels. This prestigious distinction celebrates properties with unique hospitality concepts, distinctive character, and exceptional levels of service. Among them, Hotel Esencia in Tulum received Three Keys for its beachfront bungalows and organic spa rooted in Mayan traditions. Maroma: A Belmond Hotel and Hotel Esencia also secured spots on The World's 50 Best Hotels list for 2024, cementing the region's status as a luxury leader.

CULINARY EXCELLENCE

The Mexican Caribbean has solidified its place as a global culinary destination, where traditional flavors meet innovative techniques. When Mexico's first-ever MICHELIN nods were announced this past April, the region stood out with One Star designations for Cocina de Autor Riviera Maya, located within Grand Velas Riviera Maya; Le Chique, located within Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancun in Puerto Morelos; and HA', located within Hotel Xcaret in Riviera Maya.

Seventeen other restaurants across Playa del Carmen, Tulum, Puerto Morelos, Cancún, and Isla Mujeres received Bib Gourmand or Recommended distinctions. Arca in Tulum, recently named the 32nd best restaurant in Latin America by The World's 50 Best Restaurants, offers a jungle-inspired setting with inventive dishes like roasted bone marrow with tamarind glaze and seared prawns in chili butter. The region's culinary prowess also extends to its bar scene, with Arca earning a spot on North America's 50 Best Bars list by The World's 50 Best.

CURATED EXPERIENCES ON LAND AND SEA

Throughout the Mexican Caribbean, travelers can explore the region's connection to the water through bespoke experiences in a multitude of settings. Private yacht charters, exclusive cenote tours, and immersive journeys into Mayan culture are just a few options curated by top-rated tour operators. For example, YachtLife and Riviera Maya Catamarans offer luxury private sailing and yacht charters throughout the Mexican Caribbean, providing a range of vessels for leisure cruises, water sports, and day trips to Isla Mujeres. For a truly lux experience, Xcaret Yachts offers upscale private yacht tours aboard 45- and 50-foot Vanquish vessels, accommodating 14 to 16 passengers. Focusing on luxury travel experiences, Journey Mexico arranges private yacht charters, exclusive villa stays and curated cultural tours with expert guides and personalized itineraries that highlight the best of the Mexican Caribbean's natural and cultural treasures.

For luxury adventure seekers, Cozumel features world-renowned SCUBA diving at 40 dive sites, and discerning travelers will enjoy high-end cruise lines such as Seabourn and Ritz-Carlton Yachts. For adventurers, premium marinas provide the perfect launch for sport fishing and leisurely ocean excursions.

Onshore, visitors can indulge in high-end shopping at La Isla Shopping Village in Cancún, featuring luxury brands like Chanel, Rolex, and Hermès, as well as 5th Avenue and Paseo del Carmen in Playa del Carmen, and Grand Outlet Riviera Maya, the largest luxury outlet mall in Latin America.

For more information, visit www.mexicancaribbean.travel.

About the Mexican Caribbean

The Mexican Caribbean is like no other place in the world, due to its 12 tourist destinations: Isla Mujeres, Isla Holbox, Costa Mujeres, Cancun, Riviera Maya (Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen and Tulum); Isla Cozumel, Maya Ka'an and Grand Costa Maya (Mahahual, Bacalar and Chetumal – a Magical Neighborhood). Known for its crystal-clear waters, white sand beaches, tropical jungle, and rich Mayan culture, the Mexican Caribbean boasts a world-class tourism infrastructure, a variety of lodging options and plentiful air connectivity from all major U.S. and Canadian gateways. For more information, visit mexicancaribbean.travel or follow on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

