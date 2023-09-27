Quintus Cold Isostatic Press to Join World-Class Equipment Lineup at China's Lingchuang Special Material Co.

World's Largest CIP Will Boost High-Quality Domestic Graphite Supply for Growing Solar, Electronics, and Metallurgical Markets

VÄSTERÅS, Sweden, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A supersized Cold Isostatic Press (CIP) from Quintus Technologies will be instrumental in the quest by China's Henan Lingchuang Special Material Co. to raise the bar for domestically produced high-quality Isostatic Graphite.

With its sights set on securing a place as market leader in both product quality and production efficiency, Lingchuang will install a Quintus press model QIC 2.4 x 4.5 – 2000 to maximize operation and output capabilities. The press itself is setting new standards, with its world's-largest vessel dimension—2400 mm x 4500 mm (7.87' x 14.7')—along with a new energy management system that offers energy savings of more than 30 percent compared to conventional intensifier solutions.

"Lingchuang is committed to building itself into a domestic first-class special carbon material production enterprise," notes the company's Vice President, Zhongxin Zhao, adding that the Quintus press is part of its key equipment.

"In order to ensure the stability and consistency of product quality that reaches the international level, we have adopted the most advanced technology that has been proved in production at home and abroad," Mr. Zhongxin Zhao continues. "Our key equipment is mainly imported, and the production process has reached a high degree of automation, stability, and environmental protection."

Quintus Cold Isostatic Presses offer the safest, most durable, and reliable pressure containment system ever designed. Subsystem components are optimized for maximum throughput and precise control of pressurization and depressurization for consistent results. Lingchuang's CIP will be equipped with a new, first-of-its-kind feature: a redesigned pressure vessel that is fully floating during pressurizing, extending the life of the guide rail system and ensuring maintenance-free operation over a very long period of time.

"Coming from the pioneer of wire-winding technology, Quintus equipment has a high reputation in the global industry," says Mr. Zhongxin Zhao. "We believe that it will well meet our requirements for high-end isostatic graphite production."

Lingchuang has also elected to participate in a long-term Quintus® Care Program, a rigorous agreement that ensures flawless press operation and equipment maintenance. The program provides for application support, high availability of spare and wear parts, and guaranteed and prioritized technical support. It also includes annual press inspections, training, and recertification of Lingchuang personnel to maintain and elevate their skills.

"Lingchuang is a young company with a far-ranging outlook," comments Jan Söderström, CEO of Quintus Technologies. "Its founders saw opportunity in the shortage of domestic high-end specialty graphite materials, and they are investing astutely in world-class equipment to take a leading position in that space. We are very pleased to be part of their plan," he concludes.

About Quintus Technologies

Quintus Technologies is the global leader in high pressure technology. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and supports high pressure systems in three principal areas: densification of advanced materials; sheet metal forming; and high pressure processing for food and beverage innovation, safety, and shelf life. Quintus has delivered over 1,900 systems to customers within industries such as energy, medical implants, space, aerospace, automotive, and food processing. The company is headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, with a presence in 45 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.quintustechnologies.com

About Lingchuang

Henan Lingchuang Special Material Co., Ltd. was established in July 2019 to focus on the production of specialty graphite to meet the rigorous quality demands of high-tech manufacturing sectors such as the solar and photovoltaic, semiconductor materials, hydrogen energy, chemical, and metallurgy industries. Located in Henan Province in the east-central region of China, the company's facility covers an area of approximately 600 mu [400,000 m2 or 4.3 million sf] and has a total production capacity of 50,000 tons of special graphite products annually. Lingchuang is part of a group of companies under the ownership of the Zhang family, which is also active in the Chinese cement industry, and in construction and real estate both domestically and in the U.S. Go to www.lcdcchina.com for more.

