Quintus Extends Portfolio of Solid-State Battery Presses with Compact MIB 120 Laboratory Model

In comparison with other compressing technologies, isostatic pressing stands out as the most effective method to address challenges in solid-state battery development.

Studies have shown that isostatic pressure is the only way to close the porosity in coated composite layers inside solid-state batteries effectively to a degree that creates peak electrochemical performance, Mr. Henning explains. This allows for uniform compression of small and large multilayer cells, preserving the internal layered structure of components, without creating local defects or inhomogeneities.

The multitude of orders Quintus has received from both start-up and OEM-level customers confirms that the company's isostatic battery presses are playing a key role in the research, development, and mass production of solid-state batteries.

"Thermal runaways in lithium-ion batteries are a continuing discussion topic with respect to personal safety in the automotive and electronics industry," Jan Söderström, CEO and President, Quintus Technologies, points out. "Unlike conventional lithium-ion cells, solid-state batteries do not contain a liquid electrolyte, making them inherently safer whilst offering the added benefits of improved energy density, shorter charging times, and a smaller carbon footprint."

The MIB 120 can reach pressures of 600 MPa (87,022 psi) and temperatures of 140° C (284° F), which are fully scalable parameters for industrial presses from Quintus Technologies. The press is designed to have a very high temperature uniformity, which guarantees a high reproducibility of cells, under conditions that can be transferred to mass production once concepts have been proven.

The research model includes heated pressure vessel, pressurization system, heated fluid reservoir, and all instrumentation controls. The self-contained system is delivered ready for connection to air and electricity.

"As the leader in the production of high pressure equipment for more than 70 years, we are focused on the development of long-term customer relationships," comments Mr. Söderström. "Offerings such as access to global research partners and trials in our Customer Application Centers add significant value, strengthening our partnerships with solid-state battery companies throughout the supply chain. These partnerships also support Quintus's commitment to using our high pressure technology to advance sustainability."

MIB 120 customers can opt to participate in Quintus® Care, a rigorous partnership program designed to reduce operational risks and provide trouble-free equipment operation. It also includes technical and application support and spare parts management. Having a Quintus Care contract allows for close collaboration on how the press is used, optimized, and improved during the product lifecycle.

