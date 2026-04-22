Quintus Flexform™ Press Enables Sona SPEED to Deliver Flight-Critical Aerospace Components Faster

Quintus Technologies' expertise in high-pressure forming solutions meets the strict standards required for aerospace applications, enabling us to deliver consistent quality, performance, and reliability to customers operating in mission-critical environments.-- Sona SPEED General Manager Bart Korff Post this

"We are expanding our metal forming and structural assembly capabilities to support next-generation aircraft, satellite, and launch vehicle programs," says Mr. Korff. "Quintus Technologies brings proven expertise in high-pressure forming solutions that meet the stringent standards required for aerospace applications. Their technology enables us to deliver consistent quality, performance, and reliability to customers operating in mission-critical environments."

The investment reflects broader industry trends toward lighter, stronger materials and faster development cycles across aerospace, defense, and high-performance industrial sectors. Advanced forming technologies such as the Flexform process enable manufacturers to reduce tooling complexity, improve structural performance, and accelerate product development timelines.

Sona SPEED selected the Flexform press model QFC 1x3-800, capable of applying up to 800 bar of forming pressure across a 1000 mm × 3000 mm work area. This performance is enabled by Quintus' proven wire-winding pre-stress technology, which allows consistent pressure distribution across large forming surfaces.

"Flexform is a versatile solution for manufacturing complex sheet metal components, particularly in industries where precision, speed, and cost control are essential for maintaining global competitiveness," explains Peter Henning, Chief Commercial Officer, Quintus Technologies.

Designed for both prototyping and low-volume production, the Flexform process offers significant advantages compared with conventional rubber pad pressing and mechanical stamping. High-pressure forming reduces tooling complexity, eliminates secondary process steps, and improves fabrication productivity. Multiple forming tools can be used in a single operation, enabling faster transitions from design to production. High-cycle systems can produce up to 120 parts per hour, supporting rapid response to customer requirements.

The user-friendly press includes advanced features such as equipment serviceability, remote system control, and a high degree of self-diagnostics. It is also equipped with state-of-the-art high pressure hydraulics and a semi-automatic service system for quick and easy service of the unique Quintus flexible rubber diaphragm.

"This investment completes Sona SPEED's aerospace offering by enabling us to manufacture high-integrity, near-net-shape components with enhanced mechanical properties. The Quintus press integrates seamlessly into our production line, allowing the delivery of flight-critical parts with reduced lead times and improved material performance - essential for aerospace and space missions," notes Mr. Korff.

To support long-term operational reliability, Sona SPEED has chosen to participate in the Quintus® Care Program, a customized service solution that ensures operational reliability, maximum performance, controlled annual costs, and long-term partnership.

The program includes forming process and tool design support, access to Quintus Application Centers, prioritized technical assistance, and reliable availability of spare and wear parts. It also provides annual press inspections, operator training, and personnel recertification to maintain high levels of technical competence and production readiness.

"The added value of the high pressure process allows Sona SPEED to meet the quality, volume, and cost demands for sheet metal parts in major industrial sectors across the globe," comments Johan Hjärne, CEO of Quintus Technologies. "We are pleased to be a strategic partner as they scale operations, invest in advanced manufacturing technologies, and enhance their engineering capabilities."

The press will be installed in Sona SPEED's 100,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility on the outskirts of Bengaluru (Bangalore), India in mid-December 2026.

About Quintus Technologies

Quintus Technologies is the global leader in high pressure technology. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and supports high pressure systems in four main areas: densification of advanced materials; sheet metal forming; battery processing; and high pressure processing for food and beverage innovation, safety, and shelf life. Quintus has delivered approximately 1900 systems to customers within industries such as energy, medical implants, space, aerospace, automotive, and food processing. The company is headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, with a presence in 45 countries worldwide. For more information, visit Quintus Technologies.

About Sona SPEED

Part of the century-old Sona Group, a premier business group in India, Sona Special Power Electronics & Electric Drives (Sona SPEED) was established in 2003 as an R&D division specializing in cutting-edge mechatronics manufacturing solutions. The company provides a comprehensive range of metal treatment solutions tailored to the specific needs of a worldwide client base across industries like aerospace, defense, heavy equipment, medical wearables, space, marine, industrial, automotive, and more. Sona SPEED's unwavering commitment to precision and quality in metal treatments is reflected in state-of-the-art facilities and advanced technology that ensure the delivery of products that excel in performance and durability, thus meeting highest standards required for the most sophisticated and mission-critical applications. To know more, go to Sona SPEED.

Media Contact

Peter Henning, Quintus Technologies, 46 736 20 24 49, [email protected], quintustechnologies.com

SOURCE Quintus Technologies