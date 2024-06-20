Quintus High Pressure Press Improves Production for China's Shangpin Food Co.

We chose to work with Quintus for its long history in high pressure production, in-depth experience in meat and other food categories, and strong sense of collaboration, among other reasons.--Shangpin Quality Assurance Director Mr. Yalei Su Post this

In response to burgeoning consumer demand for fresh-tasting, preservative-free products, Shangpin is upgrading its refrigerated meat product category with the addition of High Pressure Processing to its production line. HPP is the ground-breaking food safety technology that uses pressure instead of chemicals and heat to inactivate dangerous foodborne pathogens in refrigerated foods and beverages. Allowing the resulting products to retain their original nutritional benefits and taste, HPP has become the go-to method for brand protection while facilitating the development of profitable new products with extended shelf life and strong consumer appeal.

Shangpin's selection of the Quintus high pressure press reflects its commitment to learn from the most advanced technology providers at the forefront of the global food industry. As the originator of high pressure technology, Quintus is recognized worldwide for its expertise, innovation, and high level of customer support.

"We chose to work with Quintus for several reasons," says Shangpin Quality Assurance Director Mr. Yalei Su, pointing first to the company's long history in high pressure production and in-depth experience in meat and other food categories. "Due to its unique high pressure cold pasteurization method, HPP allows the pasteurized products to retain their fresh taste and nutrients to the maximum extent, making it stand out among the current methods," he explains.

Mr. Yalei Su also cites the benefits of Quintus's strong sense of collaboration, which was evident from its early assistance choosing the right equipment model and packaging materials all the way through its ability to provide a turnkey project and after-sales services. "This assistance will make the machine installation much more efficient and less costly," he comments.

The HPP system on order is the Quintus model QIF 400L-4000, which offers a large vessel diameter of 18.5 inches (47 cm) for lower per unit cost. The high capacity QIF 400L press family incorporates advanced features like frequency-controlled motor drives for energy conservation; "SmartPress" cloud-based press management software; fewer moving parts for reduced downtime; and easy access to all components requiring regular maintenance or inspection.

Shangpin also elected to participate in a five-year Quintus® Care Program to protect its investment. Quintus Care ensures flawless press operation and equipment maintenance by providing application support, high availability of spare and wear parts, and guaranteed and prioritized technical support. It also includes annual press inspections, training, and recertification of Shangpin personnel to maintain and elevate their skills.

"As the global leader in high pressure technology, Quintus has long been active in the Chinese market, and we have a well-established service operation across the APAC region to support our customers," states Jan Söderström, CEO and President of Quintus Technologies. "We are very pleased to work with the bright, dedicated personnel at Shangpin Food and contribute to their success."

The Quintus HPP system will be installed in the Zhumadian City plant later this year.

About Quintus Technologies

Quintus Technologies is the global leader in high pressure technology. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and supports high pressure systems in three main

areas: densification of advanced materials; sheet metal forming; and high pressure processing for food and beverage innovation, safety, and shelf life. Quintus has delivered over 1,900 systems to customers within industries such as energy, medical implants, space, aerospace, automotive, and food processing. The company is headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, with a presence in 45 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit https://quintustechnologies.com/

About Shangpin

Henan Shangpin Food Co., Ltd. was established in 2011. Adhering to food safety standards that qualify the company as a core supplier for many international fresh food factories and retail giants such as Costco and Sam's Club, Shangpin has developed into a food industry group with a daily production capacity of 150 tons, an annual output of 50,000 tons, and a workforce of nearly 1,000 people. The company focuses on the integrated management of research and development, production, and sales of Chinese-style marinated meat products, Western-style low-temperature meat products, and Japanese-style prepared meat products. Shangpin has many international cooperative agreements in place, including technical exchanges with an Italian high-end cooked ham factory and a Spanish expert in ham fermentation. In 2023 Shangpin received authorization as a Disney supplier and began a joint project to develop meat products for a large Japanese retailer. For more information, visit http://www.hnspfood.com

