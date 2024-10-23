Quintus High Pressure Press Paves Path to New Shucked Oyster Venture in Pacific Northwest

With the increased efficiency of processing shellfish in many applications, I see a future where HPP is a dominant technology in seafood processing and packaging.--J.P. Hastey, President, Nova Harvest Ltd. Post this

"The long-term outlook for Canada is that there is incredible potential to increase output from shellfish aquaculture," comments Nova Harvest President J.P. Hastey. "We see HPP technology as a powerful tool to create new oyster products that allow for a more diversified offering to increase demand and support the continued development of our nation's shellfish industry."

The press model QIF 150L -1400 is ideally sized to meet this new market opportunity. Operating at a maximum pressure of 600 MPa (87,000 ksi), the fully integrated Quintus press has a compact footprint that decreases both space and foundation weight requirements, reducing installation and plant construction costs while expediting install time, commissioning, and training.

The press's wire-wound frame and cylinder design for safety and lighter weight reflect Quintus's legacy as the HPP pioneer. The press incorporates several technical advances, such as frequency-controlled motor drives that minimize idle energy consumption and heat generation; cloud-based press man­agement software; fewer moving parts for reduced downtime; and easy access to all components requiring regular maintenance or inspection.

As a new adopter of HPP technology, Nova Harvest realized the importance of vendor expertise in making the new venture a success. The company elected to participate in a five-year Quintus® Care Program, which ensures flawless press operation and equipment maintenance by providing application support, high availability of spare and wear parts, and guaranteed and prioritized technical support. It also includes annual press inspections, training, and recertification of Nova Harvest personnel to maintain and elevate their skills.

"I have a lot of confidence that Quintus stands by its products, which is reinforced by Quintus Care," Mr. Hastey remarks. "So many companies have transferred the cost and risk of maintenance onto their customers by carrying little to no inventory. Quintus has gone above and beyond with Quintus Care, customer education, and a dedicated maintenance team to ensure no downtime waiting for parts and support. That's what I want when making an investment of this scale and adopting technology that becomes the core component of a business."

High Pressure Processing is the ground-breaking food safety technology that uses pressure instead of chemicals and heat to inactivate dangerous foodborne pathogens, extending shelf life and ensuring food safety without compromising product quality.

"We are very impressed with Nova Harvest's commitment to expand the region's oyster farming industry and pleased that a Quintus press will play a key role in the production of this sustainable protein source while benefitting the surrounding marine environment," says Ed Williams, General Manager - Americas, Quintus Technologies.

According to the B.C. Shellfish Growers Association, British Columbia farms 46 percent of the oysters produced in Canada. The country's total shellfish production in 2021 was 42,540 tonnes at a value of $122 million.

"With the increased efficiency of processing shellfish in many applications, I see a future where HPP is a dominant technology in seafood processing and packaging," Mr. Hastey concludes.

About Quintus Technologies

Quintus Technologies is the global leader in high pressure technology. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and supports high pressure systems in three main areas: densification of advanced materials; sheet metal forming; and high pressure processing for food and beverage innovation, safety, and shelf life. Quintus has delivered over 1,900 systems to customers within industries such as energy, medical implants, space, aerospace, automotive, and food processing. The company is headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, with a presence in 45 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://quintustechnologies.com/

About Nova Harvest Ltd.

Founded in 2011 on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada, Nova Harvest provides oyster and geoduck seed to farmers throughout the region while also farming its own deep water aquaculture food products in Barkley Sound. The company applies innovative science-based solutions to farming to support the development of a sustainable shellfish industry. Nova Harvest recently established a partnership with the HFN Group of Businesses, the entity overseeing the operation and strategic direction of all businesses owned by the Huu-ay-aht First Nations on the west coast of Vancouver Island, to create high-quality, value-added shellfish products from local harvests. For more information, visit https://novaharvest.com/

Ed Williams, Quintus Technologies, 1 (614) 571-6000, [email protected], quintustechnologies.com

