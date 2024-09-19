Quintus HIP Enhances Production of Ceramic Bearing Balls for EV Motor Applications at Dongpu Fine Ceramics

"The HIP process is critical for the improvement of our product quality, and the Quintus press will help assure robust operations and consistent output." -- Mr. Yan Jingyi, CEO of Dongpu Fine Ceramics Post this

According to Mathias Englund, Quintus Technologies China Country Manager, silicon nitride material systems are used in many areas where properties such as high hardness, strength, and resistance to abrasion are required. Additional advantages include chemical compatibility, good thermal conductivity, and high electrical resistivity.

Studies have shown that when densified by Hot Isostatic Pressing, silicon nitride bearing balls offer unique performance benefits, such as higher fatigue load capabilities, lower weight and higher corrosion resistance. They can also be used at higher operating temperatures and higher rotation speed compared to traditional metal bearings.

The electrical resistivity of silicon nitride makes it especially suitable for applications where electrical isolation is needed, for example in hybrid bearings for electrical vehicles and wind turbine generators, both of which also demand ultra-high performance and longevity.

"Compared with steel bearings, silicon nitride ceramic bearing balls used in new energy vehicles remain stable over long-term use on 400-800V drive motors due to their excellent properties such as low friction, low density, self-lubrication, light weight, and resistance to electrical corrosion," says Mr. Yan Jingyi.

The QIH 48 press Dongpu ordered is equipped with Uniform Rapid Cooling (URC), the proprietary Quintus feature that combines HIP and heat treatment in a single process. Accelerated cooling under pressure improves productivity whilst ensuring optimal material properties. The press, which can operate at a temperature of up to 2000°C (3632°F) and a pressure of up to 2070 bar (30,000 psi), has a hot zone of 375 mm (14.8 inches) in diameter and 1100 mm (43.3 inches) in height. The technologically advanced system offers full digital connectivity, providing greater control over the production process and finished products.

Dongpu also elected to participate in an eight-year Quintus® Care Program to protect its investment. Quintus Care ensures flawless press operation and equipment maintenance by providing application support, high availability of spare and wear parts, and guaranteed and prioritized technical support. It also includes annual press inspections, training, and recertification of personnel to maintain and elevate their skills.

"As the global leader in high pressure technology, Quintus has been active for a long time in the Chinese market, and we have a well-established service operation across the APAC region to support our customers," states Johan Hjärne, who was recently named CEO of Quintus Technologies. "We are very pleased to work with the bright, dedicated personnel at Dongpu as they continue to advance the company's technology and innovation capabilities."

"Quintus is well known for its expertise in Hot Isostatic Pressing and has many successful reference cases in the silicon nitride industry," Mr. Yan Jingyi comments.

About Quintus Technologies

Quintus Technologies is the global leader in high pressure technology. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and supports high pressure systems in three main areas: densification of advanced materials; sheet metal forming; and high pressure processing for food and beverage innovation, safety, and shelf life. Quintus has delivered over 1,900 systems to customers within industries such as energy, medical implants, space, aerospace, automotive, and food processing. The company is headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, with a presence in 45 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit quintustechnologies.com.

About Dongpu Fine Ceramics

Jiangsu Dongpu Fine Ceramics Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2016. It is an advanced ceramic material application and solution provider specializing in the research, development, production, and sales of silicon nitride, zirconium oxide, aluminum oxide, and other ceramic composite materials. Dongpu's annual output of 200 tons of ceramic products are widely used across a multitude of industrial sectors, including equipment manufacturing, photovoltaic new energy, metallurgy and chemicals, automobile manufacturing, petrochemicals, and semiconductors; and exported across the globe to Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and elsewhere. In 2021, responding to the upsurge in demand for new energy vehicles, Dongpu invested in a new production line for silicon nitride bearing balls in its manufacturing plant in the Lianyungang area of the China (Jiangsu) Pilot Free Trade Zone. The company continues to focus on the research and development and industrialization of special ceramic materials, continuously improving its technology, quality, and innovation capabilities, and promoting the high-quality development of China's silicon nitride materials industry. Go to http://www.chnceramic.com/ for more information.

Media Contact

Mathias Englund, Quintus Technologies, 86 130 5228 3852, [email protected], quintustechnologies.com

SOURCE Quintus Technologies