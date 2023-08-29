Quintus Hot Isostatic Press Powers New UK Hot Isostatic Pressing Centre

As the industry leader in high pressure for over 70 years, we have seen the need for Hot Isostatic Pressing increase steadily. --Jan Söderström, CEO, Quintus Technologies Tweet this

Wallwork, the UK's premier independent heat treatment, vacuum brazing, and advanced ultra-hard coatings company, is expanding its thermal processing. The investment is driven by the upsurge in additive manufacturing, where Hot Isostatic Pressing has proven to play a pivotal role in producing components with improved material fatigue properties, ductility, structural integrity, and fracture toughness.

According to David Loughlin, Wallwork HIP Business Manager, "HIP is extremely efficient at removing the porosity from AM parts made from metal powders. This densification process is often the only way for AM builds to fulfill their safety-critical potential."

The QIH 173L press will also serve Wallwork customers with applications requiring the densification of castings, forgings, and subtractive engineered components. HIP is well suited to parts with complex geometries, which can be processed to near-net shape, saving cost by reducing the need for further machining.

Wallwork is complementing its press investment with the Quintus® Care Program, a rigorous agreement that ensures flawless press operation and equipment maintenance. The agreement provides for prioritized technical support and high availability of spare and wear parts. It also includes application support, regular press inspections, and training and recertification of Wallwork personnel to maintain and elevate their skills.

Wallwork's £10 million investment to prepare and equip the Bury HIP Centre is part of a £20 million, five-year commitment to bolster its position as a single-source provider of secondary processes for component manufacturers, from multiple facilities linked by an internal transport network. The company's Bury location also houses the UK's largest single-site heat treating facility with an aerospace scope, covering nine Nadcap check sheets. Following the Quintus press installation, additional certifications and approvals are anticipated, says Wallwork Director Simeon Collins.

"As the industry leader in high pressure for over 70 years, we have seen the need for Hot Isostatic Pressing increase steadily," comments Jan Söderström, CEO of Quintus Technologies. "Wallwork has a solid understanding of the value of this process, and we share a similar focus on customer-driven problem solving and long-term supplier partnerships. We are very pleased to see the establishment of their HIP Centre with our technology at its core," Mr. Söderström concludes.

About Quintus Technologies

Quintus Technologies is the global leader in high pressure technology. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and supports high pressure systems in three principal areas: densification of advanced materials; sheet metal forming; and high pressure processing for food and beverage innovation, safety, and shelf life. Quintus has delivered over 1,900 systems to customers within industries such as energy, medical implants, space, aerospace, automotive, and food processing. The company is headquartered in Västerås , Sweden, with a presence in 45 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://quintustechnologies.com/

About Wallwork Group

Wallwork Heat Treatment Ltd. was founded by Robert Wallwork in 1959. After years of gradual expansion, the Company moved to the present head office in Bury, North Manchester, in 1979. Since then, further expansion encompassed the establishment of Wallwork Cast Alloys, Wallwork Heat Treatment (Birmingham) Ltd., and the acquisitions of Wallwork Cambridge Ltd. in Cambridge and Wallwork Newcastle Ltd. Following the installation of a Hot Isostatic Press from Quintus Technologies in September 2023, the Group inaugurated its HIP Centre at its Bury location, which is also home to the UK's largest single-site heat treating facility with an aerospace scope, covering nine Nadcap check sheets. Today the Group employs approximately 300 people offering a comprehensive portfolio of heat treatments, vacuum, sealed quench, plasma & gas nitride, vacuum brazing, and PVD coatings. See more at https://www.wallworkht.co.uk/

