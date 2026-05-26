Quintus Mega-HIP Helps China's ITP Expand Precious Metals Production Capabilities

"The Quintus press has driven our transformation from a single precious metal product supplier to a comprehensive solution provider, improving our overall competitiveness in the global precious metal materials industry." --Mr. Sun Lu, ITP Vice General Manager Post this

The QIH 286 URC features an extra-large work zone measuring 1600 mm (63 inches) in diameter and 2,500 mm (98 inches) in height, enabling densification of large batches at pressures up to 2,000 bar (29,000 psi). Operating at temperatures up to 1,400°C (2,552°F), the press is equipped with Quintus proprietary Uniform Rapid Cooling (URC) technology, which precisely controls heating, cooling, and pressure inside the HIP vessel to improve material performance, process consistency, and significantly shorten overall cycle time.

"The Quintus press has driven our transformation from a single precious metal product supplier to a comprehensive solution provider integrating material R&D, customized manufacturing, recycling, and technical services, improving our overall competitiveness in the global precious metal materials industry," comments Mr. Sun Lu, ITP Vice General Manager.

The stability and productivity of the QIH 286 mega-HIP was a key decision factor. Failed cycles and process instability are not acceptable for precious metal products due to the sensitivity and cost of the material. ITP selected Quintus for its reputation as the world-leading brand in high isostatic pressure technology with extensive global experience helping customers maximize performance and reliability. With an extensive installed base and experience in assisting customers to reliably maximize performance, Quintus is a long-term partner for ITP's future production. Throughout the procurement process, ITP and Quintus were closely aligned as they pursued technology, production capacity, and development strategies.

"This cooperation has laid a solid foundation for both parties to deepen technological synergy and expand high-end markets," Mr. Lu observes.

Quintus unique pre-stressed wire-wound vessel and frame design ensure the market's highest uptime and extremely low maintenance requirements, significantly reducing the full life-cycle cost. To protect its investment, ITP has opted to participate in an eight-year Quintus® Care Program. Quintus Care ensures flawless press operation and equipment maintenance by providing application support, high availability of spare and wear parts, and guaranteed and prioritized technical support. It also includes annual press inspections, training, and recertification of personnel to maintain and elevate their skills.

"Our collaboration with ITP confirmed that the Quintus mega-HIP would enable them to upgrade the performance, specifications, and reliability of their platinum, palladium, and other precious metal products, supporting expansion into high-end markets," notes Johan Hjärne, CEO, Quintus Technologies. "The selection of our model QIH 286 URC demonstrates firm confidence in the value of cooperation and future development."

About Quintus Technologies

Quintus Technologies is the global leader in high pressure technology. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and supports high pressure systems in four main areas: densification of advanced materials; sheet metal forming; battery processing; and high pressure processing for food and beverage innovation, safety, and shelf life. Quintus has delivered over 1,900 systems to customers within industries such as energy, medical implants, space, aerospace, automotive, and food processing. The company is headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, with a presence in 45 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit quintustechnologies.com.

About ITP

Established in 2001 in Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province, China, ITP Co. Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise engaged primarily in the research and development, production, sales, and services of precious metal equipment and related materials. The company has mastered precious metal material purification, strengthening, and equipment forming technologies with leading industry advantages and independent intellectual property rights through continuous technological research. Its comprehensive service capability includes the design, processing, and production of precious metal equipment, recovery, separation, purification, and circulation. ITP's main manufacturing and processing output includes complete sets of precious metal equipment for electronic glass and fiberglass production, precious metal thermocouple wires, etc. These products are applied in the production of substrate glass, cover glass, and fiberglass, as well as in various precise high-temperature measurement scenarios in multiple fields such as flat panel displays, building materials, energy conservation, and environmental protection.

Media Contact

Mathias Englund, Quintus Technologies, 86 130 5228 3852, [email protected], quintustechnologies.com

SOURCE Quintus Technologies