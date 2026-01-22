Quintus Supplies World's Largest High Pressure Processing System to Leading HPP Juice Producer

"The QIF 600L delivers unparalleled production efficiency and will help WakeFresh become one of the world's largest HPP factories with the highest production capacity and highest standards."--Tommy Tang, Executive Vice Dean of the WakeFresh Innovation Research Institute. Post this

"WakeFresh is currently the largest HPP ready-to-drink product manufacturer in China, and we are facing strong order growth alongside capacity constraints," relates Tommy Tang, Executive Vice Dean of the WakeFresh Innovation Research Institute. "Based on R&D and intelligent manufacturing, WakeFresh has laid out three strategic production bases in Shandong, Anhui, and Chongqing, with a total construction area of 160,000 square meters. WakeFresh is investing in HPP equipment with high safety standards and large production capacity.

"Quintus has extensive experience in HPP equipment manufacturing," Mr. Tang continues. "The QIF 600L delivers unparalleled production efficiency and will help WakeFresh become one of the world's largest HPP factories with the highest production capacity and highest standards."

High Pressure Processing is a non-thermal food preservation method that uses high isostatic pressure to inactivate foodborne pathogens and spoilage microorganisms. By using cold water and pressure rather than heat, HPP extends shelf life and ensures food safety while maintaining fresh taste, texture, and nutritional quality.

The QIF 600L has a processing capacity of 4,150 kg (9,140 lbs) per hour. Its 47 cm (18.5 inch) pressure vessel diameter, the largest in the industry, offers a 600-litre cycle capacity for improved load efficiency. Built for operational excellence, it combines advanced design and smart monitoring to maximize uptime, streamline operations, and support high-volume production with consistent quality.

In addition to the press's unmatched productivity and cost benefits, WakeFresh selected to partner with Quintus because of its best-in-class service program, Quintus® Care. Backed by "a professional team in China that provides comprehensive support," notes Mr. Tang, WakeFresh's five-year Quintus Care agreement ensures a smooth turnkey installation, application support, high availability of spare and wear parts, and prioritized technical support. It also includes annual press inspections, training, and recertification of WakeFresh personnel to maintain and elevate their skills.

Through long-term collaborations between industry, academia, and research institutions, including China Agricultural University and Shandong Agricultural University, WakeFresh will in the future continue to uphold the corporate mission of "more natural, more nutritious, and fresher," with the vision of "becoming a leader in the HPP health drink industry," relying on scientific and technological empowerment and ingenuity to create a road of trust from China's pastoral to the global table, and write a new chapter for Chinese health drink enterprises to go global.

"WakeFresh's rapid growth and leadership in China's HPP beverage market clearly demonstrate the strong momentum behind high pressure processing globally," says Johan Hjärne, CEO of Quintus Technologies. "The selection of our QIF 600L—the world's largest HPP press—reflects WakeFresh's commitment to operational excellence, reliability, and sustainable growth. We are proud to support their continued expansion and ambition to set new benchmarks for premium HPP beverages in China."

The press will be installed at the WakeFresh site in Anhui Province in April 2026.

About Quintus Technologies

Quintus Technologies is the global leader in high pressure technology. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and supports high pressure systems in four main areas: densification of advanced materials; sheet metal forming; battery processing; and high pressure processing for food and beverage innovation, safety, and shelf life. Quintus has delivered approximately 1900 systems to customers within industries such as energy, medical implants, space, aerospace, automotive, and food processing. The company is headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, with a presence in 45 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://quintustechnologies.com/

About WakeFresh

Founded in 2018, Shandong WakeFresh Food Group Co., Ltd. is a scientific and technological innovation group that has been deeply involved in the health drink industry for more than 20 years, integrating the production, research, and sales of health drinks. The company has been recognized as a national high-tech enterprise, a specialized and special new enterprise in Shandong Province, a gazelle enterprise in Shandong Province, a key leading enterprise in agricultural industrialization in Shandong Province, and a green factory in Shandong Province, and has passed authoritative certifications such as ISO14001 environmental management system, FSSC22000 food safety system, and HACCP system, As a leader in the commercial application of HPP technology in China, WakeFresh has always adhered to basic research and scientific and technological innovation, and has achieved fruitful results. At present, it has obtained a total of 41 patents, participated in the formulation of a number of national and industry standards, undertaken three key R&D plans in Shandong Province, and was selected for national scientific research projects. With solid technical strength, the company has been awarded the titles of Shandong Enterprise Technology Center, Shandong Key Laboratory, Shandong Postdoctoral Innovation Practice Base, etc., For more information, visit https://www.wfdrink.com/

Media Contact

Peter Henning, Quintus Technologies, 46 736 202 449, [email protected], quintustechnologies.com

