Quintus Technologies and Lyric Robot Form Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Industrialization of Solid-State Battery Production

As part of the collaboration, the two companies plan to jointly explore technical development programs that integrate Quintus isostatic press equipment with Lyric's automation capabilities to create customer-specific solutions for automated ASSB manufacturing. This work may include joint engineering studies, proof-of-concept trials, system integration tests and the cooperative development of technical proposals and specifications for customer projects that leverage the strengths of both companies. These efforts complement Quintus broader battery-press development strategy and its larger pilot-press initiatives which provide customers with access to advanced densification technologies at industrial scale. Together, these initiatives accelerate learning cycles, validate material performance and support the transition from R&D to full industrialization.

In addition to the technical collaboration, both parties will jointly develop marketing initiatives to showcase their combined capabilities in solid-state battery manufacturing and automation highlighting high-pressure densification integrated with intelligent automation.

"We strongly believe in the future of solid-state battery production and in the critical role that high-pressure densification plays in enabling consistent, safe, and high-performance cells," said Johan Hjärne, CEO of Quintus Technologies AB. "By combining Quintus high-pressure platform with Lyric's automation expertise and extensive production-line experience, we can support customers investing in both pilot-line development and full-scale industrialization."

"Isostatic pressing technology, as a critical process in the large-scale production of solid-state batteries, plays a decisive role in enhancing battery energy density, consistency, and safety," said Dr. Du Yixian, Dean of the Research Institute, Lyric Robot. "This collaboration with Quintus will deeply integrate Quintus high-pressure technology with Lyric's battery-process expertise and intelligent design capabilities. Together, we will co-develop automated manufacturing system solutions tailored for solid-state batteries, supported by Lyric's internationally localized service model that creates lasting value for global customers."

About Lyric Robot

Guangdong Lyric Robot Automation Co., Ltd., established in 2014 and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange Sci-Tech Innovation Board (Stock Code: 688499), is a leading global enterprise in new energy equipment and digital-intelligent factory solutions. Lyric specializes in providing integrated digital-intelligent factory solutions for leading enterprises across various sectors, including new energy (EV lithium batteries, 3C lithium batteries, energy storage, solid-state batteries, perovskite, hydrogen energy), smart logistics, AI computing power, and automotive components. For more information, visit Lyric Robot-Guangdong Lyric Robot Automation Co., Ltd.

About Quintus Technologies

Quintus Technologies is the global leader in high pressure technology. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and supports high pressure systems in four main areas: densification of advanced materials; sheet metal forming; battery processing and high pressure processing for food and beverage innovation, safety, and shelf life. Quintus has delivered approximately 1900 systems to customers within industries such as energy, medical implants, space, aerospace, automotive, and food processing. The company is headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, with a presence in 45 countries worldwide. For more information, visit quintustechnologies.com/.

Media Contact

Peter Henning, Quintus Technologies, 46 736 20 24 29, [email protected], quintustechnologies.com

