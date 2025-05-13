Quintus Technologies Drives Breakthrough Academic Alliance to Accelerate All-Solid-State Battery Innovation

With this strategic partnership, we will be able to achieve greater advancements for all-solid-state batteries and move towards commercialization at a faster pace.--Prof. Shirley Meng, University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering Post this

At the center of this pioneering initiative is Quintus's MIB 120 warm isostatic battery press, a press engineered specifically for battery innovation. Its ability to combine elevated temperatures with isostatic pressure makes it uniquely capable of solving the densification and structural challenges that limit current ASSB technologies. This capability unlocks new design possibilities for multilayer cells and accelerates the path from research to commercialization.

Using solid ceramics instead of liquid electrolytes in batteries is expected to increase safety, as well as energy density and charging capabilities, Prof. Meng explains. However, work with new layers of electrolyte materials indicates that the common uniaxial methods such as calendaring, or hot pressing, lead to insufficient electrode density and lower electrochemical performance. "Therefore, warm isostatic pressing is labeled a key technology in creating sufficient particle-to-particle contact," she says.

In comparison with other compressing technologies, isostatic pressing stands out as the most effective method to address challenges in solid-state battery development. Studies have shown that isostatic pressure is the only way to close the porosity in coated composite layers inside solid-state batteries effectively to a degree that creates peak electrochemical performance. This allows for uniform compression of small and large multilayer cells, preserving the internal layered structure of components, without creating local defects or inhomogeneities.

The MIB 120 battery press has been specifically designed to meet the needs of the research community, with its space-saving profile, ease of operation, and minimal need for additional infrastructure. It can reach pressures of 600 MPa (87,022 psi) and temperatures of 140° C (284° F), which are fully scalable parameters for industrial-scale presses from Quintus Technologies. The press is designed to have a very high temperature uniformity, which guarantees a high reproducibility of cells, under conditions that can be transferred to mass production once concepts have been proven.

Quintus's U.S. Battery Application Center was of special interest to Prof. Meng, offering access to the state-of-the-art facility in Columbus, OH, to conduct and optimize initial trials with the company's field experts.

"Additionally, the equipment is manufactured to the latest ASME pressure vessel code for high pressure operation, ensuring the operators' safety, which is paramount in my research group," she comments. "With this equipment-supplier/academic-research strategic partnership, we will be able to achieve greater advancements for all-solid-state batteries and move towards commercialization at a faster pace."

"Prof. Meng is one of the leading scientists in ASSB worldwide, and we are very happy to enter this collaborative partnership," states Johan Hjärne, CEO of Quintus Technologies. "This collaboration paves the way for Quintus Giga factory machinery with significantly higher productivity and multi-layer capability. Quintus battery presses offer a sustainable, reliable, and safe path to solve many of the issues seen with alternative production technologies. We invite the battery community to engage with Prof. Meng's team and Quintus battery processing experts to learn more."

LESC's decision to invest in the MIB 120 was made to further enhance the speed of development.

"The Quintus press acquisition, which is supported by the LG Energy Solution's Frontier Research Laboratory, is critical in enabling academic researchers to stack the multi-layer all-solid-state battery with controlled variables," Prof. Meng says. "With this advancement in cell assembly, we shall strive for critical, relevant, and impactful fundamental research for ASSBs. We appreciate the partnership from the Quintus team for this open innovation effort."

The press will be installed at the LESC facility in Chicago in July 2025.

