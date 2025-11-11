Quintus Technologies Unveils Pilot-Scale Warm Isostatic Presses for All-Solid-State Battery Production

Our QIB 300 and 600 series presses reduce technical risk and time-to-market, giving the industry the tools to move from research breakthroughs to real-world industrial production.--Johan Hjärne, CEO of Quintus Technologies Post this

"Our new QIB 300 and QIB 600 battery presses are production-representative, enabling manufacturers to validate materials, large cell formats, and processes under industrially relevant conditions," says Peter Henning, Director, Marketing and Sales, Quintus Technologies. "With growing volume demand, the process can be scaled up through a transition to a larger vessel, ensuring full preservation of process integrity."

ASSBs, the future of e-mobility and energy storage, offer higher energy density, lighter designs, and improved safety for applications such as electric vehicles and racing, aerospace, and other advanced applications. By replacing liquid electrolytes with solid electrolytes, ASSBs reduce fire risk and enable longer ranges or smaller, lighter battery packs, ideal for critical environments where reliability is non-negotiable.

Scaling this next-generation technology requires uncompromising precision in battery component densification. Traditional methods such as uniaxial pressing and calendaring fall short of delivering the uniform compaction and interfacial contact essential for consistent high performance. Independent studies confirm that Warm Isostatic Pressing delivers the highest density defect-free structures and superior conductivity compared to other methods. In addition, the technology allows for simultaneous densification of multi-layered cells, significantly increasing capacity and reducing processing cost per kWh.

Building on decades of leadership in isostatic pressing, Quintus designed its new WIP series specifically for pilot-scale ASSB production, incorporating these key capabilities:

Pressures to 600 MPa and temperatures to 145°C to achieve optimal compaction and bonding;

Horizontal loading to enable fast, automated batch processing and high throughput;

Customizable fixtures to optimize cell loading, improve pack density, and reduce cost per cell;

Compact, efficient footprint to minimize installation time and operating costs.

Beyond equipment, Quintus offers application expertise and lifecycle support to accelerate customer success. At the company's Battery Application Centers, engineers provide assistance with material testing, process optimization, and system integration, while the Quintus® Care Program delivers tailored service plans to maximize uptime. As the inventor of the wire-wound pressure vessel, Quintus has set the global benchmark for safety and durability, complying with international standards including ASME U3, PED, and CE.

"The shift to all-solid-state batteries will redefine mobility and energy storage—but it can only succeed with manufacturing technologies that deliver consistency, safety, and scalability," Johan Hjärne, CEO of Quintus Technologies, comments. "Our QIB 300 and 600 series presses reduce technical risk and time-to-market and offer better economics per kilowatt hour of battery capacity, giving the industry the confidence and tools it needs to move from research breakthroughs to real-world industrial production."

About Quintus Technologies

Quintus Technologies is the global leader in high pressure technology. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and supports high pressure systems in three main areas: densification of advanced materials; sheet metal forming; and high pressure processing for food and beverage innovation, safety, and shelf life. Quintus has delivered approximately 1900 systems to customers within industries such as energy, medical implants, space, aerospace, automotive, and food processing. The company is headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, with a presence in 45 countries worldwide. For more information, visit quintustechnologies.com/.

Media Contact

Peter Henning, Quintus Technologies, 46 736 2024 49, [email protected], quintustechnologies.com

SOURCE Quintus Technologies