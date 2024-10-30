Quintus Unveils World's Largest High Pressure Processing System

"As the array of food and beverage products that benefit from high pressure processing continues to grow, so does the demand for HPP capacity—and productivity," says Ed Williams, General Manager – Americas, Quintus Technologies Post this

"As the array of food and beverage products that benefit from high pressure processing continues to grow, so does the demand for HPP capacity—and productivity," says Ed Williams, General Manager – Americas, Quintus Technologies. "Our new QIF 600L responds to these needs, increasing throughput per cycle and boosting overall production capacity while lowering per unit costs."

A multitude of advanced features to maximize system availability make the press an efficient, cost-effective solution in high-volume environments. All components that require regular maintenance or inspection are easily accessible. An integrated condition monitoring system uses AI algorithms to predict the need for maintenance of vital components, reducing the risk of unplanned stops. "SmartPress," easy-to-use cloud-based press management software, provides extensive support for the press operation and maintenance as well as a fast, direct line to Quintus support and guaranteed access to spare and wear parts.

"These high-performing solutions reflect Quintus's leadership role in high pressure for nearly three-quarters of a century," Mr. Williams comments. "Our groundbreaking achievements include the development of the first commercially viable HPP system for food and beverage applications in 1995. Our wire wound pressure vessel design is widely acknowledged to be the safest, most reliable, and durable pressure containment system ever invented."

Quintus press offerings are accompanied by the industry's best-in-class HPP service program, Quintus® Care, a customized service solution that ensures operational reliability, maximum performance, controlled annual costs, and long-term partnership. Application support is available at the company's HPP Application Centers in the U.S., Sweden, and China, where food science experts help processors reduce delays in bringing new HPP products to market. The menu of services spans the entire HPP development process, from optimized product formulations and packaging, in-house pathogen validation, and shelf-life studies to assistance with HACCP implementation and regulatory compliance and optimizing processing parameters for maximum ROI.

"As the originator of HPP technology, we are proud to see our presses play a part in helping industry address global safety and sustainability challenges such as food waste, product recalls, and related foodborne illnesses," states Johan Hjärne, CEO of Quintus Technologies. "With the addition of the scalable QIF 600L, we now have a gamut of state-of-the-art, high-performance press models that give processors of all sizes a competitive edge."

Depending on intensifier configuration, the QIF 600L press scales from 6,860 lbs. to 9,140 lbs. (3,110 kg. to 4,150 kg.) per hour.

Visit the Quintus HPP team at Pack Expo in Chicago, IL, Nov. 3-6, 2024, in the Processing Zone, Booth LU-7566.

About Quintus Technologies

Quintus Technologies is the global leader in high pressure technology. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and supports high pressure systems in three main areas: densification of advanced materials; sheet metal forming; and high pressure processing for food and beverage innovation, safety, and shelf life. Quintus has delivered over 1,900 systems to customers within industries such as energy, medical implants, space, aerospace, automotive, and food processing. The company is headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, with a presence in 45 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://quintustechnologies.com/

