Quip Enhances Supply Chain Efficiency with ketteQ's Advanced Inventory and Supply Planning Solutions

Products sold by quip are sourced worldwide with multiple demand sources, including its e-commerce and subscription business, as well as retail partners like Walmart and Target. This makes advanced inventory optimization and supply planning critical. ketteQ's solutions use the power of top cloud-based services to harness the right data and scenarios needed for much faster, more accurate planning to best meet on-time and in-full demand with lower inventory levels and costs.

"Our decision to replace our legacy system with ketteQ to increase our inventory and supply planning capabilities was absolutely the right call," said Athena Tsamoutalis, Head of Operations, quip. "ketteQ stepped up with data integration, user training and transformation services that minimized any burden on internal business and IT, deploying solutions that help us grow our business and better serve both our customers and retail partners."

Ultimately, quip's long-term goals with ketteQ include enhanced financial performance, increased market share, expansion to additional retail partners and cost reduction.

"Our team was excited by the opportunity to partner with quip and replace a legacy system to help them achieve their business growth objectives. Our solutions are designed to address the challenges of CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) companies, where long supply lead times need to match the high expectations of channels and customers," said ketteQ CEO Mike Landry. "Deployment is quick, leveraging standard cloud platforms of AWS and Salesforce - which accelerate the time-to-value for customers like quip."

ketteQ's solution uses a next-generation solver engine to test thousands of scenarios and options for decisions like sourcing and transportation, providing optimal demand planning and forecasting by integrating and leveraging vast amounts of data to sharpen visibility across the entire supply chain and improve on-time delivery. To learn more, visit ketteQ.com.

About ketteQ

ketteQ is dedicated to building a new paradigm for supply chain planning and operations. Built on Salesforce and AWS with strengths in security, scalability, and configurability, ketteQ offers supply chain organizations extended capabilities to fill in the gaps left by legacy systems and creates unparalleled visibility for today's supply chain needs. For further information, visit ketteQ.com or follow ketteQ on LinkedIn.

About quip

quip is a modern oral health company launched in 2015 that provides thoughtfully designed personal oral care products that make maintaining good oral care health more simple, accessible, and enjoyable. quip's current personal care offerings include the American Dental Association accepted (ADA seal) adult and kid electric toothbrushes, smart brushes, refillable floss pick and string, refillable mouthwash, and gum, mints as well as its newest product, the water flosser. All products are designed to drive good oral care habits, while keeping products fresh and effective with a quarterly refill delivery service. Since its launch, quip has sold more than 50 million products with millions of those users enrolled in a subscription plan that keeps brush heads and other refills replaced on the recommended quarterly schedule for maximum effectiveness. quip was co-founded by Simon Enever and Bill May. Learn more at getquip.com.

Media Contact

